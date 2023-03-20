Ziply Fiber Continues Rapid Fiber Expansion; To Acquire Ptera

Ziply Fiber announced its next expansion and began the construction of a new ultra-high-speed fiber optic network in Yakima, Washington, marking it the 100th community across the company's presence of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Upon completion, many new homes in Yakima will have access to Ziply's Giga Speed services.

Also Read: Openreach Fibre Reaches 800,000 Homes Across Scotland

Ziply Fiber Gig-Speed Service

Ziply offers 5 Gig and 2 Gig speeds for residential users, and post the completion of the rollout in Yakima, then of thousands of homes will have access to the ultra-high speeds.

Fiber Internet

According to Ziply, Fiber internet provides bandwidth and capacity to keep entire family streaming without interruption in parallel and provides symmetrical upload and download speeds to video conferencing and online gaming, unlike other internet options like cable or satellite.

Ziply Fiber's fiber rollout in Yakima is part of the company's investment of millions of dollars to build a 100 per cent fiber network in both suburban and rural communities across Northwest that have been underserved.

Also Read: Delta Fiber Acquires Fiberglass Zuidenveld and FiberFlevo, FiberNH

Ziply Fiber to Acquire Ptera

Just a few days back, Ziply Fiber announced an addition to its aggressive acquisition plans by agreeing to acquire Ptera, a fiber and internet and fixed wireless internet provider serving four counties across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. The deal is expected to close later this year after necessary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of Ptera is Ziply's fourth since June 2022, and iFIBER and Eastern Oregon Net are its earlier acquisitions. Ptera, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington, caters to over 4,000 customers residing in various cities such as Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Medical Lake, Otis Orchards, and other locations. Following the acquisition, all of Ptera's employees will become a part of the Ziply Fiber team.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar to Rollout Fibre to the Room Technology

Partnership with GTT for PoP

Earlier this year, Ziply Fiber expanded its partnership with GTT Communications to establish a new Point of Presence (PoP) to serve the fast-growing data center market in Portland, Oregon.

Ziply Fiber's Services

Ziply Fiber provides a range of services tailored to different customer segments. Residential customers can benefit from Fiber Internet and phone services, while small businesses can choose from Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice offerings. In addition, enterprise customers can enjoy a diverse selection of Internet, networking, and voice solutions to meet their specific needs.

Also Read: Google Fiber Rolls Out 5 Gbps Service

Ziply Fiber

In May 2020, Searchlight Capital Partners, a leading global private investment firm, announced that it had completed the acquisition of the Northwest operations and assets of Frontier Communications in partnership with WaveDivision Capital, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to form Ziply Fiber. The transaction, which was first announced on May 29, 2019, is valued at USD 1.352 billion, with an additional USD 500 million being invested in network and service improvements from a total commitment of approximately USD 2.0 billion.