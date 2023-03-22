The Malayalam cinema industry has recently achieved its well-deserved fame by excelling in the content that is being delivered. The rom-com and thriller genres are two of the many that they explore. These exhilarating movies are popular with the general public because of their original plotlines, intriguing acting, and realistic character portrayals. In light of this, we've compiled a list of some of the top recent OTT Malayalam thriller films. So browse through and enjoy these spine-tingling thrillers.

Below is a list of the most recent OTT thriller films in Malayalam.

Iratta

An investigation has been initiated to identify the perpetrator of a police officer's murder. Yet, startling similarities to the victim's twin soon surface. This Malayalam thriller film, written and directed by Rohit M.G. Krishnan, features Joju George, Anjali, Srikant Murali, Arya Salim, and other actors in plot-focused parts.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Teacher

A physical education instructor has an entirely typical life. She had no idea that when a controversial video featuring her becomes viral online, her life is going to become a living hell. The core of this thriller is how she battles this on her own. The Teacher is a Vivek-directed film starring Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, and others in significant parts.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kooman

A tough police officer is stationed in a small town close to the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Soon after, he begins to encounter strange occurrences that link his life to that of others at the police station. Famous performers Asif Ali, Hannah Reji Koshy, Jaffer Idukki, and others play key roles in this Jeethu Joseph-directed movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jana Gana Mana

The brutal death of a college lecturer causes unrest among the students. A police officer is looking into the tragedy, and a lawyer is fervently fighting for justice. This crime thriller is helmed by Dijo Jose Antony and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vincy Aloshious, and others in prominent parts.

OTT platform: Netflix

Pada

To protest a bill that violates their rights, four tribal men enter a collector's office by force in the year 1996 and take him hostage. This historical thriller, written and directed by Kamal K.M., has Arjun Radhakrishnan, Kani Kusruti, Joju George, Vinayakan, and other important actors in pivotal roles, as well as a cameo by Mammootty.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rorschach

The past of Luke Anthony is a troubled one. He has made it his mission to find the person who has seriously harmed him and repay the favour. This movie also includes Grace Antony, Asif Ali, Priyamvada Krishnan, and the renowned actor Mammootty in a significant part. Nissam Basheer directed the neo-noir thriller movie Rorschach.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar