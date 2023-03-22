TRAI to Meet Telcos on March 27 to Discuss Implementation of UCC Detect Solutions

To reduce the issues that the UCC created for the Indian mobile network users, TRAI came out with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, on July 19, 2018. The regulations came into effect on February 28, 2019.

  • TRAI just announced that its Chairman, P.D. Vaghela, will meet the access providers to discuss the development and implementation of UCC Detect solutions. 
  • UCC has been a pain point for the Indian consumers as it not only wastes their time, but also invades their privacy. 
  • To reduce the issues that the UCC created for the Indian mobile network users, TRAI came out with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has just announced that its Chairman, P.D. Vaghela, will be meeting the access providers to discuss the development and implementation of UCC Detect solutions. Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) has been a pain point for Indian consumers as it not only wastes their time but also invades their privacy. To reduce the issues that the UCC created for the Indian mobile network users, TRAI came out with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, on July 19, 2018. The regulations came into effect on February 28, 2019.

The regulations were implemented in a co-regulatory manner with the help of the TSPs (telecom service providers), which created an ecosystem based on blockchain (distributed ledger technology-DLT). TRAI Chairman also met with the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCOR) on Feb 23, 2023, to discuss keeping the focus on and driving the implementation of UCC detect solutions in order to control the UCC and spam on the telecom networks.

Now, the TRAI chairman will further meet the access providers on March 27, 2023, to discuss the development and implementation of the UCC detect solutions. The meeting will take place at the TRAI office, New Delhi.

TRAI said, "Exploitation of the DLT platform to bring all access providers together on it with respect to UCC detect solutions will be a positive step in this direction."

The release added, "The formulation of a framework for sharing of UCC data detected by access providers on DLT platform, strict action on PEs and RTMs for non-compliance of Regulation, use of AI/ML based anti-phishing system, implementation of RegTech solution on DLT platform for promotional Voice calls, implementation of Digital Consent Acquisition & updates of the 'Regulatory Sandbox' established for UCC Detect will be discussed in the meeting."

