PM Modi Launches Call Before U Dig App and Unveils Bharat 6G Vision Document

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Call Before U Dig app on Wednesday. It is an app under the Department of Telecommunications meant to accelerate the fibre rollout in the country. The app has been available for stakeholders and users to download for several months now. TelecomTalk shared about the app first on December 16, 2022. It is an app that will connect the digging agencies with the underground utility asset owners. Communication between the two above-mentioned parties would lead to better planning and seamless communication services for the enterprise as well as regular retail consumers.

Along with the Call Before U Dig app, PM Modi unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document. It is a vital document for the development of the 6G standard in India. At a programme in Vigyan Bhawan today, PM Modi also inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre in India. For the unaware, ITU is a specialised agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs).

"The vision document presented today will become a major basis for the 6G rollout in the next few years", PM Modi said. He pointed out India's quick journey from 5G to 6G in just a matter of six months. To recall, PM Modi launched 5G on October 1, 2022, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

More than 400 cities have already been covered with 5G in India. PM Modi underlined that India is the country with the fastest 5G rollout in the world. He underlined that the new Indian ITU Area office will also help in creating the right environment for 6G. Further, the 6G test-bed is going to help the start-ups, businesses, academia, and tech organisations/bodies to validate future technology and gain a step towards making India a digital center of the world.