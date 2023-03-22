Fastwyre Rolls Out Fiber Optic Network in Oakdale

Fastwyre, a Broadband internet service provider offering high-speed internet services to residential and commercial customers across the United States, has expanded its fiber-optic broadband network for homes and businesses in Oakdale, Louisiana. Fastwyre recently rolled out the fiber-optic broadband network in Westlake and will extend services throughout Louisiana. In addition, Fastwyre Broadband plans to soon bring its services to the southwest Louisiana communities of DeRidder and Leesville in the coming weeks.

Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) Infrastructure

Fastwyre's new network rollout integrates a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure upgrade, enabling customers to experience data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment, and telehealth requirements with high-speed internet. Fastwyre Broadband internet speed options range from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, with a long-term objective of delivering up to 10 Gbps.

According to the statement, Fastwyre continues building Network in Oakdale to provide access to service across the city and underserviced areas in the region. Oakdale customers can enjoy the following benefits upon signing up for the service.

No annual contracts, data caps, overages or installation fees.

Symmetrical speeds provide equally fast uploads and downloads that allow streaming on multiple devices.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low latency to ensure high-speed performance.

Fastwyre Broadband Service Areas

Fastwyre Broadband provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre Broadband has expansion plans in Louisiana, Nebraska, Missouri, and Alabama, focusing on serving communities that have been left unserved or underserved by broadband technology. Fastwyre Broadband offers plans with speeds up to 100 Mbps, 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps.