Fastwyre Rolls Out Fiber Optic Network in Oakdale

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Fastwyre's new network rollout integrates a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure upgrade, enabling customers to experience data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment, and telehealth requirements with high-speed internet.

Highlights

  • Fastwyre Broadband has expanded its fiber-optic broadband network for homes and businesses in Oakdale.
  • Fastwyre Broadband internet speed options range from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps.
  • Fastwyre Broadband wants to deliver 10 Gbps speeds as a long-term goal.

Follow Us

Fastwyre Rollsout Fast Fiber Optic Network to Oakdale

Fastwyre, a Broadband internet service provider offering high-speed internet services to residential and commercial customers across the United States, has expanded its fiber-optic broadband network for homes and businesses in Oakdale, Louisiana. Fastwyre recently rolled out the fiber-optic broadband network in Westlake and will extend services throughout Louisiana. In addition, Fastwyre Broadband plans to soon bring its services to the southwest Louisiana communities of DeRidder and Leesville in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Google Fiber Rolls Out 5 Gbps Service

Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) Infrastructure

Fastwyre's new network rollout integrates a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure upgrade, enabling customers to experience data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment, and telehealth requirements with high-speed internet. Fastwyre Broadband internet speed options range from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, with a long-term objective of delivering up to 10 Gbps.

According to the statement, Fastwyre continues building Network in Oakdale to provide access to service across the city and underserviced areas in the region. Oakdale customers can enjoy the following benefits upon signing up for the service.

  • No annual contracts, data caps, overages or installation fees.
  • Symmetrical speeds provide equally fast uploads and downloads that allow streaming on multiple devices.
  • The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.
  • Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low latency to ensure high-speed performance.

Also Read: Ziply Fiber Continues Rapid Fiber Expansion; To Acquire Ptera

Fastwyre Broadband Service Areas

Fastwyre Broadband provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre Broadband has expansion plans in Louisiana, Nebraska, Missouri, and Alabama, focusing on serving communities that have been left unserved or underserved by broadband technology. Fastwyre Broadband offers plans with speeds up to 100 Mbps, 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments