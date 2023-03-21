Apple First Retail Store in India to Open in April

Apple is reportedly going to open its first official retail store in India next month. The Cupertino tech giant has been working on these stores for years now. This new retail store would stand at a scale as the major ones present in Los Angeles, Beijing, New York and Singapore. It is likely going to be in the Jio World Drive Mall. According to an Economic Times report, the new store is going to be opened in April in Mumbai while there would be another store coming in Delhi as well. Apple was reported to be hiring employees for its Mumbai and Delhi stores.

Right now, all the Apple stores that you see in India are official resellers. Apple had not yet invested in opening a store in India. But very soon, Indian customers would be able to walk into the official Apple Store in the country and do their shopping from there. In India, Apple officially sells through its online store, which has been there since 2021 now.

In Mumbai, Apple is planning a flagship store which is expected to be spread over an area of 22,000 sq ft. The Delhi store is expected to be smaller than this and is expected to be spread in an area of 10000 to 12000 sq ft. In Delhi, Apple is reportedly planning to open the store in Select CityWalk mall. Post the launch of the Mumbai store in April, Apple might open the Delhi store in the June quarter itself.

Note that Apple has not yet officially confirmed the opening date of the stores. The development has been shared by ET, citing industry officials aware of the matter. The buzz around the first few Apple stores in India has been there for the last two years.