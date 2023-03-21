INWIT and UNCEM to Expand Smart Italy to Mountain Regions

INWIT, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane, the first Italian tower operator, has agreed to a deal with UNCEM, Italy's National Union of Mountain Communities, to develop and improve digital services in municipalities, unions and mountain communities to reduce the digital divide for Smart Italy.

Also Read: Open Fiber Reaches 15.5 Million Homes

Expand Digital Infrastructure

The first Italian tower company, INWIT, will expand and build mobile telecommunications infrastructure in around 900 areas which are also part of the 'Italy 5G Plan' and are currently in the digital divide that comes under UNCEM administration.

Agreement also Covers IoT Solution Deployment

The contract includes plans to install Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for environmental and territorial monitoring on INWIT towers located in UNCEM areas. Additionally, connectivity improvements will be made using micro-antenna systems for indoor areas like hospitals, sports halls, and tunnels through Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). Small cells will also be deployed for outdoor areas such as historical centers, refuges, and tourist resorts.

Also Read: Sparkle Starts Laying the BlueMed Subsea Cable in Genoa

Collaboration between INWIT and UNCEM

This partnership highlights the potential of collaboration between INWIT and UNCEM. INWIT has over 23,000 mobile towers spread throughout the country, providing diversified services using its assets in a "tower as a service" model. UNCEM is present in every regional area with its own delegation that groups and represents mountain municipalities, mountain communities, and Unions of mountain municipalities, covering a territorial basin of 54%.

According to the statement, this MoU is another step taken towards establishing digital infrastructure in the country and building Smart Italy and is also in support of the Italia 5G plan of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).