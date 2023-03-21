Realme C55 Launched in India, Check Specs and Price

Realme has launched the Realme C55 for the Indian market. The smartphone is an affordable or budget offering for people looking to get a 4G device without burning a hole in their pockets. Realme has tried to pack as much specs and power as it could into this entry-level offering. The device has a large display and comes with a premium sort of look. What's further interesting about this smartphone is that it introduces the Mini Capsule, which is nothing but similar to the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14 Pro devices. Let's check the specs and the price of the smartphone.

Realme C55 Specifications in India

Realme C55 comes with a 6.72-inch display with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 680nits of maximum brightness. It is worth noting that this is the first smartphone in the C series which features 90Hz refresh rate support. It is available in two colour options - Rainy Night and Sunshower. It has a 64MP primary sensor at the rear for pictures and videos. The device has an 8MP selfie sensor at the front.

It will run on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB.

Realme C55 Price in India

The Realme C55 is available in different memory configurations in India. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The 6GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999, and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The device is currently available for pre-sale on Flipkart and Realme's official website. There are also several bank offers if a user pre-orders the smartphone from the official website of Realme.