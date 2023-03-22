BSNL Popular Prepaid Plans with Validity Under 20 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has several prepaid plans under Rs 100, which come with validities under 20 days. These plans are mostly subscribed to by users who want to save money in the short term or don't have a very big budget for mobile recharges. There are three plans under Rs 100 from BSNL that come with validities under 20 days and are pretty popular amongst consumers. Today, we will be taking a look at these three plans so that you can make an informed choice the next time you go for a recharge.

BSNL Prepaid Plans under Rs 100 that Come with Validities Under 20 Days

The three plans that we are talking about from BSNL that come with validities under 20 days and cost less than Rs 100 are the Rs 87, Rs 97 and 99 special tariff vouchers (STVs). Note that these are not the plans that users subscribe to get validity. These are just to get freebies for some short duration. All these three STVs have been a part of BSNL's offering for a long time.

The Rs 87 plan comes with a total validity of 14 days. This plan offers users 1GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling. There are no SMS benefits bundled with this plan. But users do get gaming benefits from One97 communications limited.

The Rs 97 plan comes with a total validity of 15 days. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of daily data along with Lokdhun content. There are no SMS benefits bundled with this plan either.

Lastly, there's the Rs 99 plan. With this plan, users get a total service validity of 18 days. This plan ships with unlimited voice calling only. There are no SMS or data benefits bundled with this one. This is a great plan for customers who just want voice calling from their BSNL's SIM.