Bharti Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer on Monthly Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunication service provider, recently announced an Unlimited 5G Data offer for prepaid and postpaid Airtel users. This means all Airtel postpaid users and Airtel prepaid users recharged with a data pack above Rs 239 in 5G Network areas can enjoy Unlimited 5G Data on a 5G compatible device. Airtel has different recharge options for customers, including unlimited plans, data add-ons and OTT Plans, catering to customers of varying usage needs at different price segments. Now, look at the entry-level prepaid plan, i.e. Airtel Rs 319 Plan, offering Monthly Data benefits.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plan With 3 OTT Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Monthly Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Recharge offers customers 2 GB Data per Day, unlimited usage at 64 kbps post high-speed quota, Truly Unlimited local, STD, and Roaming Voice calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 1 Month. This means you can forget about counting the dates for your next recharge. Airtel's Rs 319 Prepaid plan also includes other benefits such as Apollo 24 by 7 Circle for three months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes.

Also Read: Airtel Rs 155 Plan: What Are the Benefits Offered?

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer

In addition, Airtel users who recharge with this plan can benefit from the Unlimited 5G Data offer for the entire month. This means your data usage on the 5G Network will not be counted against the high-speed Data Quota bundled with the pack. The data usage will be counted only when the device is latched on to 2G/4G Networks.

Also Read: Airtel Launches Unlimited Data Offer for Its 5G Customers

Airtel 5G Plus Cities

Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 260 cities in the country. Airtel is now offering 5G services in every major city, from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari. As a TelecomTalk Reader, you can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here. Airtel 5G Plus works on every 5G compatible device and promises 20-30x faster speeds than 4G. Airtel plans to cover all towns and key rural areas with 5G by March 2024.