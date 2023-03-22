Bharat 6G Vision Document to be Unveiled by PM Modi on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new ITU (International Telecommunication Union) area office in India on Wednesday. Along with that, PM Modi will also be unveiling the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launching 6G R&D Test Bed. According to an ANI report, the new ITU India office will be serving countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Iran and Afghanistan. For the unaware, ITU is the United Nations agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). The headquarter of ITU is in Geneva.

Talking about the Bharat 6G Vision Document, it has been prepared by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G), which was constituted in November 2021. The TIG-6G comprised members from several ministries and departments, academia, standardisation bodies, and R&D institutions to develop a roadmap and action plans for 6G in India.

As mentioned, PM Modi will also be unveiling the 6G Test Bed on Wednesday, which will provide industry, start-ups, academic institutions, MSMEs and more a platform to test and validate the evolving ICT. The Bharat 6G Vision Document will be key in boosting the faster adoption of new technology in India.

It is worth noting that 6G's commercial rollout is years away here. 6G is expected to be rolled out sometime after 2028 or 2029. Currently, 5G is what the telecom operators globally are trying to make an impact with. India has also started its 5G journey in late 2022, and the telcos are leaving no room to ensure that India's 5G rollout is the best in the world. Both Airtel and Jio are offering unlimited 5G to their customers and targeting to cover the entire nation with their 5G in the next year. The Bharat 6G Vision Document would serve as a great starting point for India to work on 6G and take a lead on it globally.