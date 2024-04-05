Viavi Announces Advancements in 6G and AI Research



Viavi Solutions shared milestones in 6G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) research, unveiling advancements through its 6G Forward Program. Describing 6G as the first AI-native generation of wireless communications, the company said that data sources such as a 6G city-scale digital twin would be vital for training other elements of the network, such as the 6G AI-Native Air Interface.

6G City-Scale Digital Twin

According to Viavi, the cornerstone of this research initiative lies in the creation of a city-scale digital twin for 6G networks. Leveraging AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, Viavi says it is collaborating with Northeastern University's Institute for Wireless Internet of Things and the Open6G cooperative research center. The focus is on large-scale radio frequency (RF) propagation channel modeling based on AI and ML technologies to develop a city-scale digital twin of a 6G network.









Key highlights of the digital twin research include the integration of AI/ML to enhance RF propagation modeling, real-world measurement campaigns conducted using Viavi Ranger rugged RF capture and playback instruments, and the incorporation of higher-layer key performance indicators (KPIs) to accurately model the impact of network conditions on application performance.

"Our research collaboration with Northeastern University has led to breakthroughs in the use of AI/ML for radio propagation modeling," said Ian Wong, CTO Office, Viavi. "We believe this research is critical in enabling large-scale network digital twins, which Viavi is well poised to deliver given our leading network emulation solutions in the lab and network monitoring and optimisation solutions in the field, gathering data from actual operator networks."

Also Read: NEC Launches New User Plane Function Product for the Beyond 5G, 6G Era

6G AI-Native Air Interface (AI-AI)

Furthermore, Viavi said it has introduced the concept of the AI-Native Air Interface (AI-AI), representing a shift in the development and commercialisation of communication technologies. This approach aims to address communication challenges and hardware limitations, particularly in the physical layer of wireless communications.

Viavi says it has developed its own receiver as part of an end-to-end test and training environment for neural receivers. The base station incorporates AI-aided constellation design, replacing traditional modulation blocks with neural networks to design custom constellations for receivers. This neural receiver is versatile across various channel models, modulations, delay and Doppler, signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and conditions, making it suitable for deployment in practical systems, the company said on Thursday.

Stephen Wang, Managing Director of Viavi Marconi Labs, said, "From neural receivers to rate-splitting multiple access for semantic networks, our 6G research helps the industry create networks that dynamically adapt to different environments and conditions. We look forward to working with research labs and network equipment manufacturers to accelerate the development of these technologies."