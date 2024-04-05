Exciting Lineup of New Releases on Disney+Hotstar in April 2024



Disney+ Hotstar has recently made waves with its impressive range of exclusive series and movies. As we enter into April 2024, prepare for an incredible assortment of binge-worthy entertainment to suit every taste. From thrilling action to compelling Korean dramas and captivating experiences, there's something for everyone.

Below is a list of the most recent OTT releases coming to Disney+ Hotstar this month.

Wish

After considerable anticipation, Disney's latest animated film, 'Wish,' has a release date on Disney+ Hotstar. Prepare to gather the family for a movie night, as the film will be available for streaming beginning April 3, 2024. 'Wish,' directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, follows the narrative of Asha, a 17-year-old girl in the Kingdom of Rosas. When she discovers a horrible secret about Magnifico, her country's tyrannical ruler, she seeks assistance from the stars, resulting in a miraculous encounter with a fallen star. IMDB has given this intriguing story a rating of 5.6.

Release Date: April 3, 2024

HanuMan

Indian cinema fans can rejoice because 'HanuMan,' the highly anticipated superhero film helmed by Prasanth Varma, is ready for its third OTT release, this time in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, takes viewers on an exciting journey into a newly developed cinematic universe. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024, when the action begins, with an impressive IMDB rating of 8.1.

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Blood Free

Prepare for 'Blood Free,' an upcoming thriller K-drama with suspense and a compelling premise. This series, starring Moving's Han Hyo Joo and Kingdom's Ju Ji Hoon in main roles, has fans excited for its launch due to its intriguing premise. Set in a futuristic world where a biotechnology corporation named BF is revolutionizing the meat business with artificially produced meat, doubts arise about the CEO's motives as people mysteriously disappear one by one. Do not miss the premiere on April 10, 2024.

Release Date: April 10, 2024

Siren

"Siren" tells the tale of Thilagan, an ambulance driver (played by Anupama Parameswaran) who was wrongfully convicted of killing his wife Jennifer. After 14 years in prison, Thilagan seeks vengeance for his wife's death. Jayam Ravi returns to the action-crime drama genre with this flick. Catch the intriguing story on Disney+ Hotstar starting April 11, 2024, with an IMDB rating of 7.3, according to reports.

Release Date: April 11, 2024

Chief Detective 1958

The upcoming Korean drama acts as a precursor to the famed series 'Chief Inspector,' which ran from 1971 until 1989. In 'Chief Detective 1958,' Detective Park Young-Han (Je-Hoon) establishes an unorthodox squad with Kim Sang-Soon (Lee Dong-Hwi), Jo Kyung-Hwan (Choi Woo-Sung), and Seo Ho-Jung. They use creative means to uphold justice. 'Chief Detective', which will launch on April 19, 2024, is Disney Plus' latest addition to its Korean content, promising an exciting viewing experience. In a recent teaser video, viewers are introduced to the smart detective Park Young-han (Lee Je-hoon) and his squad, who demonstrate their expertise in solving crime cases.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

So grab your popcorn and get ready for a cinematic experience like no other, only on Disney+ Hotstar.