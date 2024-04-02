Four Action-Packed Movies to Add to Your Binge List If You Love John Wick



Movies like 'John Wick' make a significant cultural influence by defying conventional standards in the action thriller genre. Each sequel in the 'John Wick' series has raised the bar set by its predecessor, resulting in a large and committed fan base. However, the following installment's publication date is questionable. Nonetheless, we look at a number of high-quality films that replicate the adrenaline-fueled exhilaration associated with the 'John Wick' franchise.

The Equalizer

Denzel Washington, a two-time Academy Award winner, plays a character in 'The Equalizer' who is not only a brilliant assassin but also has a deep human side, distinguishing him from many other characters in similar flicks. Some viewers may draw parallels between 'The Equalizer' and 'Taken' because of their plot and execution similarities, but director Antoine Fuqua infuses 'The Equalizer' with a more emotionally gripping storyline.

Where To Watch: Netflix IMDB rating: 7.2

Bullet Train

David Leitch, famed for co-directing the first 'John Wick' picture, contributes to the anticipation of 'Bullet Train', adapted from K?tar? Isaka's novel 'Maria Beetle' (2010). The film's action moments are reminiscent of the 'John Wick' franchise, enhancing spectator excitement. Leitch mixes comic moments into the characters, juxtaposing them with the severe violence taking place aboard the bullet train.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDB rating: 7.3

Nobody

The plot of 'Nobody' is similar to that of 'John Wick', as it revolves around an ordinary man who becomes embroiled in a dispute with a prominent Russian mob boss following a clash with one of the mob boss's reckless relatives. Despite Bob Odenkirk's portrayal of an assassin injecting a more comedic tone into the narrative than 'John Wick', the savagery of the violence and the brilliance behind it remain intact.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 IMDB rating: 7.4

Wrath Of Man

"Wrath of Man," which is based on Nicolas Boukhrief's French action film "Cash Truck" (2004), is Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham's fourth collaboration behind the camera and their first since "Revolver" (2005). True to Ritchie's style, the picture contains dialogue-heavy scenes, but it truly excels in its flawlessly choreographed action sequences, which are distinguished by excellent camerawork, Statham's typical street-fighter approach, and an aura of mystery surrounding the characters.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDB rating: 7.1

