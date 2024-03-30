If You Like Hanuman, Here Are 8 Must-Watch Indian Superhero Movies on OTT



HanuMan, the first Telugu superhero film, directed by Prasanth Varma, has surely created an impact in the film industry. Teja Sajja, who plays the male lead, embarks on a trademark heroic mission after receiving Lord Hanuman's skills. With worldbuilding and storytelling reminiscent of Marvel or DC films, the HanuMan franchise aspires to extend to a hero universe as well! While this is a long-term goal, there is a noticeable lack of superhero films in Indian cinema.

If you're looking for more superhero movies to watch after seeing HanuMan (which is now streaming on Zee5), check out this list of Indian superhero films:

Mugamoodi

Anand, also known as Bruce Lee, dons a superhero costume to capture the heart of a girl, but he finds himself in a sticky situation when a criminal attempts to frame him. Nonetheless, he works with the authorities to find the real offender and cleanse his name. The Tamil superhero thriller Mugamoodi, like Teja Sajja's HanuMan, is a compelling superhero film that will have you hooked until the conclusion. Jiiva, Narain, Nassar, and Pooja Hegde are among the film's main characters.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT

Maaveeran

Maaveeran, written and directed by Madonne Ashwin, depicts the story of a shy cartoonist who begins to hear his comic character's voice following an accident. This voice begins to dictate his behavior, triggering a chain of events that transforms him into a hero. The film's interesting premise, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar, captivated audiences and became one of 2023's most successful Tamil films.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Veeran

Following a lightning strike and a brief coma, a 15-year-old boy develops superhuman strength and mind control powers. He is transported to Singapore for treatment, and when he returns to his town 14 years later, he uses his abilities to save the residents from an electrical explosion. This Tamil-language Indian film, starring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi and Vinay Rai, was one of the most popular superhero films on this list and did well at the box office.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kanthaswamy

Kanthaswamy is a fantasy thriller about corruption in Indian society told through the lens of a superhero film. Mallana, the main character, is a CBI officer with the capacity to grant anyone's desire, but he exclusively serves the poor and needy. He also brings down a crooked businessman who has amassed black money while serving the nation.

Where To Watch: Sun NXT

Velayudham

Velayudham is another vigilante story that skillfully blends commercial elements with thrilling passages. It follows an ordinary milkman who inadvertently becomes engaged in a terrorist plot. After meeting an honest journalist, played by Genelia, he chooses to become a vigilante and combat the bad guys. Velayudham is a remake of Nagarjuna's well-received 2000 film Azad.

Where To Watch: Sun NXT, MX Player

Minnal Murali

Minnal Murali was one of the first superhero films in the Malayalam industry, and maybe the first South Indian film to have a big influence. The film follows Jaison, who develops abilities after being hit by lightning. He must use his abilities to beat his adversary and protect his town from annihilation. Minnal Murali offers a villain with a compelling past and a hero with a clear objective, making it one of the best superhero films in Indian cinema.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

The film, directed by Vasan Bala, Anurag Kashyap's longtime partner, tells the story of a youngster who is unable to feel pain due to a disorder. This distinct skill distinguishes him from ordinary people and enables him to take on problems that others cannot. He chooses to use his abilities to do something worthwhile with his life and embarks on a mission to save his boyhood idol and love interest.

Where To Watch: Netflix, Apple TV + on Rent

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and written with Anurag Kashyap, stars Harshavardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Painyuli, Ahsish Verma, and Nishikant Kamat. The film follows the journey of an ordinary person who becomes a vigilante in order to combat societal corruption and injustice. The protagonist, played by Harshvardhan Kapoor, transforms into a masked vigilante known as 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' who takes on the task of removing corruption from his city. The film has been praised for its political overtones, current twist on the 'angry young man' stereotype, Amit Trivedi's music, and the cast's performances.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

So, grab your popcorn and embark on a thrilling cinematic journey through the world of Indian superheroes, available now on various OTT platforms.