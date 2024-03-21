Dive into These Netflix Shows Next If You Liked Avatar: The Last Airbender



Few animated television shows are as revered as Nickelodeon's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender.' Aang, Sokka, Katara, Toph, and Appa's exploits are treasured by people who grew up with them for reasons other than entertainment. Netflix recently released a live recreation of the show, which has been well received by spectators. If you're looking for more series in the spirit of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender,' we've assembled a list of must-see shows that share characteristics with this cherished classic.

One Piece

Netflix's 'One Piece' is a live-action adaptation of the popular manga/anime series, inspired by Eiichiro Oda's narrative. The story follows the exploits of the Straw Hats, a pirate gang captained by the daring and adrenaline-fueled Monkey D. Luffy. After swallowing an intriguing fruit, Luffy and his comrades Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji go on an epic quest across the vast ocean in search of the fabled treasure known as the One Piece. The IMDB rating for this show is 8.3.

Where to watch: Netflix

The New Legends Of Monkey

Drawing influence from the Chinese literature Journey to the West, 'The New Legends of Monkey' provides a new viewpoint on the Monkey King legend. This family-friendly adventure series chronicles the exploits of a young woman (Luciane Buchanan), who assumes the role of her monk father, Tripitaka. Her objective is to defeat the oppressive monsters who killed her father.

To accomplish this, Tripitaka attempts to resurrect the almighty Monkey King (Chai Hansen) and teams up with fellow gods Pigsy (Josh Thomson) and Sandy (Emilie Cocquerel). They work together to uncover seven sacred scrolls, which have endless power and are critical to conquering the demon overlords.

The plot of 'The New Legends of Monkey' may sound familiar, as it is a remake of the Japanese TV series 'Monkey' (also known as 'Monkey Magic'), which earned a global cult following during its two-season run in the late 1970s and early 1980s. IMDb gives this show a 6.5 rating.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Dragon Prince

The co-creation of "The Dragon Prince" demonstrates the influence of Aaron Ehasz, the executive producer and head writer of "Avatar." Set in the magical country of Xadia, the series recounts the journey of three children, one of whom is voiced by Jack DeSena, as they set out to battle the wicked magic that has brought their kingdoms to war.

This premise is familiar to Avatar fans, as 'The Dragon Prince' includes everything they loved about the original: fantastical animals, a complex lore, a gripping narrative, great combat sequences, and profound emotional depth. It's worth mentioning that IMDb gives this series a respectable 8.3 rating.

Where to watch: Netflix

So, grab your popcorn and embark on these thrilling adventures today!