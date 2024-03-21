Intelsat Expands Partnership With Eutelsat Group for LEO Satellite Connectivity

Reported by Srikapardhi

Intelsat and Eutelsat Group join forces to boost satellite connectivity through an expanded partnership centered around the OneWeb low-earth orbit constellation.

Highlights

  • Intelsat commits USD 250 million for LEO service over six years, with potential for further investment.
  • Collaboration integrates LEO capabilities into Intelsat's solutions offerings.
  • Input from Intelsat aids in the development of Eutelsat's Next Generation OneWeb constellation.

Intelsat has announced the advancement of its multi-orbit satellite connectivity capabilities through an expanded partnership with Eutelsat Group, leveraging OneWeb's low-earth orbit (LEO) constellation. Intelsat has committed to purchasing LEO capacity on OneWeb's constellation, aimed at enhancing and integrating LEO capabilities into Intelsat's solutions offerings across its current and future customer base.

Also Read: OneWeb and Intelsat Demonstrate Hybrid Inflight Connectivity




Partnership Expansion Details

The deal, set to commence in mid-2024, is valued at up to USD 500 million over seven years, with a firm commitment of USD 250 million. This includes the previously signed USD 45 million deal in March 2023, with options for an additional USD 250 million by the end of the period, according to OneWeb.

This collaboration will enable Intelsat to merge OneWeb's LEO Network with its GEO and terrestrial networks, delivering comprehensive customer solutions supporting networks.

Commitment to Enhanced Connectivity

Intelsat said, "We've been partnering with Eutelsat for quite some time now, leveraging its OneWeb LEO constellation to offer a multi-orbit solution, primarily in commercial aviation and government markets."

"Today's announcement takes that partnership to a new level, enhancing our ability to offer new, true multi-orbit services and solutions across our portfolio of customers and business segments," added Intelsat.

Eutelsat Group emphasised, "This expanded partnership showcases the necessity in today's world for major satellite operators to have the ability to offer multi-orbit solutions to their customers."

Also Read: Du Partners With Intelsat to Boost Cellular Connectivity in Remote UAE Areas

Focus on Future Solutions

As part of the partnership, Intelsat will collaborate with Eutelsat in the development of its Next Generation OneWeb constellation, providing direct design and functionality input to ensure that the new constellation meets real-world customer needs going forward.

