Du Partners With Intelsat to Boost Cellular Connectivity in Remote UAE Areas

Reported by Srikapardhi

Du and Intelsat join forces to revolutionise mobile connectivity in the UAE, setting a new industry standard for cellular networks.

Highlights

  • Du and Intelsat's united effort for nationwide mobile connectivity.
  • Cellular backhaul innovation at the forefront, improving remote coverage.
  • Unmatched quality and reliability, setting a new standard for cellular networks.

UAE operator Du has collaborated with Intelsat, an integrated satellite and terrestrial networks operator, to extend mobile connectivity throughout the UAE. This partnership signifies a significant step in improving cellular services nationwide, including previously unconnected areas.

Also Read: Du Launches 5G Standalone Technology in UAE




Cutting-Edge Solutions

Du expressed its commitment stating "The introduction of advanced networking infrastructure and services will act as a catalyst, propelling our community into the digital transformation era."

"Du's cellular backhaul solution stands at the forefront of innovation, significantly enhancing the capabilities of mobile coverage in remote areas. Through our partnership with Intelsat, we can leverage the full capacity of IS-39 satellite, providing coverage to even the most remote areas of the nation."

Also Read: Du and SES Trial Satellite-Enabled 5G Mobile Backhaul

Advanced Technology

"With this advanced technology, end users can enjoy a superior, uninterrupted connection experience, regardless of their location. This unparalleled level of quality and reliability sets a new industry standard for cellular networks," added Du.

Also Read: Intelsat, AMN to Deploy Over 1,340 Rural Base Stations Across Three New Markets

Intelsat states that it is well-positioned to support the UAE's connectivity plans, assisting Du in providing reliable connectivity. Du has observed that, with this advanced networking infrastructure, end-users will benefit from a superior connection experience, regardless of their location.

The partnership sets a new industry standard for cellular networks, paving the way for enhanced connectivity nationwide, Du said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Expert Opinion

