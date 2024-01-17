Du Partners With Intelsat to Boost Cellular Connectivity in Remote UAE Areas



UAE operator Du has collaborated with Intelsat, an integrated satellite and terrestrial networks operator, to extend mobile connectivity throughout the UAE. This partnership signifies a significant step in improving cellular services nationwide, including previously unconnected areas.

Cutting-Edge Solutions

Du expressed its commitment stating "The introduction of advanced networking infrastructure and services will act as a catalyst, propelling our community into the digital transformation era."

"Du's cellular backhaul solution stands at the forefront of innovation, significantly enhancing the capabilities of mobile coverage in remote areas. Through our partnership with Intelsat, we can leverage the full capacity of IS-39 satellite, providing coverage to even the most remote areas of the nation."

Advanced Technology

"With this advanced technology, end users can enjoy a superior, uninterrupted connection experience, regardless of their location. This unparalleled level of quality and reliability sets a new industry standard for cellular networks," added Du.

Intelsat states that it is well-positioned to support the UAE's connectivity plans, assisting Du in providing reliable connectivity. Du has observed that, with this advanced networking infrastructure, end-users will benefit from a superior connection experience, regardless of their location.

The partnership sets a new industry standard for cellular networks, paving the way for enhanced connectivity nationwide, Du said.