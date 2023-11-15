Intelsat, AMN to Deploy Over 1,340 Rural Base Stations Across Three New Markets

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Intelsat and AMN are expanding their partnership to provide telecommunication services to unserved and underserved communities in Africa. They will deploy more than 1,340 rural base stations in Madagascar, Rwanda, and the DRC.

Highlights

  • Intelsat and AMN are expanding their partnership to connect millions more people in Africa.
  • The companies will deploy more than 1,340 rural base stations in Madagascar, Rwanda, and the DRC.
  • This will provide mobile services to unserved or underserved communities in these countries.

Follow Us

Intelsat, AMN to Deploy Over 1,340 Rural Base Stations Across Three New Markets
Satellite and terrestrial connectivity provider Intelsat and mobile infrastructure provider Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) are expanding their partnership, with plans for additional operations in Madagascar, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Through this collaboration, AMN aims to deploy more than 1,340 rural base stations across the three new markets.

Also Read: Intelsat Expands Infrastructure in Brazil to Provide More Connectivity Options




Technology Integration

The partnership will see combining Intelsat's multi-satellite African coverage with AMN's solar-powered tower solution to extend mobile services to unserved or underserved communities - areas where traditional deployment was not economically viable.

In a joint statement, both companies highlighted the significance of satellite technology in providing "backhaul" connectivity to remote cell towers, especially in locations with challenging terrain where conventional solutions like fibre-optic cable and microwave are impractical.

Also Read: Orange Madagascar and AMN Sign NAAS Deal to Expand Rural Coverage

AMN emphasised, "Intelsat is a very important partner to AMN. Our strategic partnership has provided essential telecommunication services to 8 million people across Africa, and we look forward to growing that number over the coming years."

Impactful Collaboration

Intelsat and AMN claim to have deployed more than 3,000 rural base satellite antennas across several countries in Africa since 2018, providing communication services to over eight million people.

Also Read: Chunghwa Telecom Partners With Eutelsat OneWeb to Bring LEO Satellite Services to Taiwan

AMN notes that its largest network is in Nigeria, where it has deployed over 1,350 sites, including 450 sites that have been built since June 2023. This expansion has provided phone and internet services to over 3.5 million people in previously unconnected Nigerian communities.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments