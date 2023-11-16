BSNL Rs 108 and Rs 249 FRCs Explained

Under the plan vouchers section, there are two BSNL FRCs (first recharge coupons) you can recharge with. These plans cost Rs 108 and Rs 249. If you are recharging with these plans, you have to know that they are meant for people who are recharging for the first time. In simple words, if you are a new BSNL customer, then these plans are for you. The name itself suggests that it is a first recharge coupon and isn't meant for people who are old BSNL customers and have already recharged their prepaid SIM before. Let's go through the benefits of the Rs 108 and Rs 249 FRCs.









BSNL Rs 108 FRC

The Rs 108 FRC from BSNL comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers customers truly unlimited voice calling along with 1GB of daily data. The freebies are only there for the first 28 days. The SMS charges are 80 paise per SMS for local and Rs 1.20 for national SMS. It is an excellent plan, but the user will only be able to recharge with it once.

BSNL Rs 249 FRC

The second FRC on the list from BSNL is the Rs 249 plan. This plan comes with a validity of 45 days. Users get unlimited voice calling along with 2GB of daily data with this plan. There's also the bundling of 100 SMS/day. This plan is definitely a better option than the Rs 108 plan if the freebies are concerned.

You can recharge with these plans if you are purchasing a new BSNL SIM from any retailer or online. Note that these plans are not meant for postpaid customers of the state-run telecom operators. They are proper prepaid plans meant for new prepaid customers only. With the arrival of 4G networks, BSNL is expected to add more 4G customers in the coming days and these new 4G customers can recharge with the above two plans if they are recharging for the first time.