TRAI Warns Public About Fraudulent Calls Claiming to Be from TRAI

Reported by Yashika Goel

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued an urgent warning to the public about fraudulent calls claiming to be from TRAI.

Highlights

  • TRAI will never send messages or make calls for disconnection of mobile numbers.
  • Any call or message claiming to be from TRAI should be considered potentially fraudulent.
  • Report fraudulent calls to the concerned service provider directly.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a warning to the public today about fraudulent calls claiming to be from TRAI. The regulatory body intends to alert the public that these calls are being made by companies/agencies/individuals who are trying to trick the public and should be considered potentially fraudulent.

Fraudulent Calls Claiming to be TRAI

TRAI noted that these companies/agencies/individuals are also informing customers/public that the Aadhaar numbers of the public were used for obtaining SIM cards and are being used for illegal activities. These companies/agencies/individuals are also trying to trick users to come on Skype video call to avoid disconnection of mobile numbers.

TRAI Issued Clarification

TRAI clarified that it does not block or disconnect any mobile numbers and never sends messages or makes calls for the disconnection of mobile numbers. The regulatory body has also emphasised that it has not authorised any agency to contact customers for such activities, and all such calls are illegal.

The public is hereby advised to be cautious about any calls claiming to be from TRAI and to avoid providing any personal information or paying any money. If you receive such a call, you should immediately report it to the concerned service provider directly, said TRAI.

Access Service Providers Responsibility

TRAI has also emphasised to the public that, as per the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018 of TRAI, Access Service Providers are responsible for taking appropriate actions against the mobile numbers involved in sending unsolicited communications.

Affected persons may take up the matter with the concerned Service Providers directly on their respective Customer Service Center numbers or on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal cybercrime.gov.in or call Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

