UScellular Receives USD 3.5 Million Grant to Expand Wireless Coverage in Nebraska



UScellular, the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, has been granted nearly USD 3.5 million from the Nebraska Universal Service Fund Wireless (NUSF) Fund Program. This funding aims to provide reliable wireless connectivity to underserved areas in Nebraska. Recently, TelecomTalk reported on UScellular's announcement of a grant to expand cellular service in Rural Missouri.

Connectivity Expansion

With the latest funding from the Nebraska Public Service Commission, UScellular said it will construct new towers in Beaver Crossing, Beemer, Memphis, Monroe, Naponee, and Nehawaka to enhance mobile and in-home connectivity.

The NUSF funding builds on UScellular's 2022 grant of USD 5.1 million, which the company is utilising to build towers in Adams, Ayr, Brainard, Cedar Rapids, Edgar, Elmwood, Murray, Newcastle, Niobrara, Ponca, and Tobias.

The company reports that planning and construction work on those towers is already underway, with targeted in-service dates by the end of 2024.

Connectivity Efforts in Nebraska

"This funding will help us ensure residents and businesses across the state have reliable, wireless connectivity at home and on the go, and we look forward to working with the Commission on their efforts to ensure the Fund Program continues to be an effective tool to help bridge the digital divide in Nebraska," UScellular said.

Commitment to Rural Connectivity

UScellular has built or upgraded over 50 towers using NUSF funding, and the telecom company mentions that constructing and maintaining a new cell tower in rural areas can cost twice as much as building one in an urban centre. Therefore, programs like this will help wireless carriers connect residents quickly and efficiently, said the telco in a press release yesterday.

In another recent update, as reported by TelecomTalk, UScellular announced that it will be discontinuing its CDMA network in 2024, reallocating the network for 4G/LTE services. Additional information about this development can be found in the linked story above.