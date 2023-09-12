UScellular Picks Casa Systems for Self-Install 5G Outdoor FWA Devices



The Fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States, UScellular, has chosen Casa Systems' AurusLINK Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor device, soon to be branded as the 'UScellular Outdoor Receiver,' to provide FWA broadband internet services. With the selection of this device, UScellular intends to deliver high-speed broadband internet solutions for homes and businesses.

Also Read: UScellular Surpasses 100,000 FWA Home Internet Customers Milestone









UScellular FWA Growth

UScellular Home Internet customer base has surged, doubling in the past 18 months and recently surpassed the 100,000 FWA home customers milestone, as reported by TelecomTalk. To further propel this growth, UScellular has selected Casa Systems' compact and self-installable AurusLINK. UScellular recently conducted trials and showcased Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) potential to bridge digital divide in Illinois.

Casa Systems' Solution

As per Casa Systems, the AurusLINK/UScellular Outdoor Receiver promises consistent broadband speeds, eliminating common signal and speed issues found in traditional in-home 5G gateways. AurusLINK is expected to help expand UScellular's market reach, covering diverse urban, suburban, and rural areas.

Also Read: UScellular Showcases 5G FWA Technology to Bridge the Digital Divide in Illinois

"AurusLINK is a complete, self-install solution to fuel the expansion of UScellular's Home Internet service to more customers. UScellular's customers will enjoy superior coverage and seamless connectivity as our devices and smartphone app ensure the optimal signal and performance to reduce product returns and churn issues associated with more traditional in-home 5G gateways," said Casa Systems.

User-Friendly Installation

The AurusLINK/UScellular Outdoor Receiver is a compact device and is said to be similar in size to a smartphone, offering immediate internet service through a hassle-free self-installation process. Casa Systems has stated that this complete solution provides customers with everything needed for installation in various locations, including an easy-to-use app with step-by-step instructions and network intelligence to locate the optimal 5G signal.

Also Read: UScellular Accelerates 5G Network Expansion With Early Access to C-Band Spectrum

UScellular also noted, "Adding a self-installed external device to our in-home connectivity solutions gives our customers more flexibility to choose the option that provides the best performance for them."

Beyond FWA, the partnership between Casa Systems and UScellular will explore innovative hardware and software solutions to support UScellular's future growth strategies.