UScellular Showcases 5G FWA Technology to Bridge the Digital Divide in Illinois



US wireless provider UScellular demonstrated the capabilities of its advanced 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology at Washington Academy in Belvidere, Illinois, in an event aimed at addressing the digital divide. According to UScellular, Belvidere is one of the first cities to receive UScellular's 5G mid-band network.

UScellular Showcases 5G FWA

UScellular said, attendees, including Illinois Governor, experienced a 5G FWA technical demonstration that showcased the power, reliability, and speed of 5G mid-band technology, which can deliver speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE and current low-band 5G networks.

Technical Showcase

Using specially designed antennas connected to a nearby cell tower, UScellular experts simulated a call with more than 20 simultaneous video streams to showcase 5G's potential in connecting homes and businesses.

Government Commitment

According to the statement, Governor reiterated the state's commitment to providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, which includes the largest broadband investment in state history.

UScellular's 5G Frequency

UScellular said it now offers low-band, mid-band, and high-band mmWave 5G services in select areas of Illinois. Low-band 5G provides broad coverage, while mmWave 5G provides super-fast speeds with more limited reach.

5G mid-band is considered the "sweet spot" of 5G because it provides fast speeds with broad coverage, making it an ideal solution for connecting homes and businesses in rural and underserved areas.

Broadband Funding

UScellular stated that Illinois secured over USD 1 billion in funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, aimed at expanding broadband access across the state.

UScellular reaffirmed its commitment to investing in broadband infrastructure and advanced wireless technology to bring reliable, high-speed internet to underserved communities in Illinois.

This demonstration showcased how 5G technology, especially mid-band 5G, can play a role in narrowing the digital divide in Illinois, with support from both the state government and UScellular.