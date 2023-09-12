Airtel 2GB per Day Recharge Plans Available in September 2023



For those who need that extra data for their day-to-day tasks, Bharti Airtel offers 2GB per day recharge packs at different price points and validities. The Airtel 299 Pack recently joined the list of Airtel Truly Unlimited recharge packs that offer 2GB of data per day, bringing the total number of Airtel recharge plans offering 2GB of data per day to six. Let's now take a look at all the Airtel 2GB per day recharge plans available for September.

Let's start with the lowest denomination recharge and navigate through to the highest.

Airtel 2GB Data per Day for 28 Days

The Airtel 299 Truly Unlimited recharge plan recently joined the list of plans offering 2GB of data per day. Previously, the plan used to offer 1.5GB of data per day. The Airtel Rs 299 recharge offers users Unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB of data per day with speeds reduced to 64Kbps after exceeding the daily high-speed data quota, and a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Thanks Rewards include Unlimited 5G Data, which can be used on 5G Network only, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel 2GB Data per Day for 1 Month

The Airtel 319 Truly Unlimited Plan offers 2GB of data per day with speeds reduced to 64Kbps after exceeding the daily high-speed data quota, unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 1 month.

Airtel Thanks Rewards include Unlimited 5G Data, which can be used on 5G Network only, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel 2GB Data per Day for 1 Month with Xstream Play

If you are looking for entertainment benefits, then the Airtel 359 Plan comes bundled with Airtel Xstream Play, featuring over 15+ OTTs such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and more. This plan offers 2GB of data per day with speeds reduced to 64Kbps after exceeding the daily high-speed data quota, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, Rs 5 talktime, all with a validity of 1 month.

Airtel Thanks Rewards include Unlimited 5G Data, which can be used on 5G Network only, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Play, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes. You will also be entitled to an app-exclusive Free 2GB data coupon if you recharge this plan via the Airtel Thanks App.

Airtel 2GB Data per Day for 56 Days

If you are looking for a 56-day validity plan, the Airtel 549 pack is the one for you, offering 2GB of data per day with speeds reduced to 64Kbps after exceeding the daily high-speed data quota, Unlimited voice, and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Thanks Rewards include Unlimited 5G Data, which can be used on 5G Network only, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel 2GB Data per Day for 84 Days with Disney+ Hotstar

If you are looking for entertainment benefits such as Disney Plus Hotstar, then the Airtel 84 Day plan offers you the required OTT benefits. The Airtel 839 Plan comes with 2GB of data per day with speeds reduced to 64Kbps after exceeding the daily high-speed data quota, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, all with 84 days of validity.

Airtel 839 plan comes packed with seven Airtel Thanks rewards, including Unlimited 5G Data, which can be used on 5G Network only, Airtel Xstream Play with over 15+ OTTs, Disney plus Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, RewardsMini Subscription which can earn cashback of Rs 80 per month, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel 2GB Data per Day for 365 Days

If you are looking for a year-long, hassle-free plan that covers your mobility needs for an entire year, then the Airtel 2999 plan is for you. Simply recharge and enjoy benefits such as 2GB of data per day with speeds reduced to 64Kbps after exceeding the daily high-speed data quota, Unlimited voice, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

Airtel Thanks Rewards include Unlimited 5G Data, which can be used on 5G Network only, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel Thanks Rewards are a constant across all plans. Whether it's short-term or long-term connectivity, entertainment, or straightforward data requirements, Airtel has plans that cater to a wide range of user preferences.