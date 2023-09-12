New Web Series Debuting on Disney Plus Hotstar This September

Disney Plus Hotstar is set to release a number of new web series in September. Check out the most anticipated movies you can stream on the OTT platform.

Highlights

  • Marvel's I Am Groot Season 2 kicks off the lineup.
  • The Worst of Evil delves into undercover police work in the 1990s.
  • The Freelancer promises heart-pounding action and heroism.

Disney Plus Hotstar is geared up to deliver a thrilling lineup of entertainment to its subscribers. Throughout September, Hotstar will be treating its audience to a delightful mix of films, web series, and documentaries that are sure to keep viewers engaged and entertained. Enjoy yourself while bingeing on them!




Below is the list of new web series premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar in September:

The Freelancer

The Freelancer, a new Hindi action-thriller series created by Bhav Dhulia, stars Mohit Rana and Anupam Kher. A daredevil is dispatched on a mission to free a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. The rest of the story revolves around how he saves her life and escapes the hellish situation.

Release date: September 1, 2023

I Am Groot Season 2

This series, set in the interim between events in the Guardians of the Galaxy, follows Baby Groot on dangerous outings with MCU characters. Lepore produces, while Marvel Studios Animation directs and writes. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel provide the voices for Baby Groot from the MCU films in the first season.

Release date: September 6, 2023

Han River Police

Han Doo-Jin, a fiery and dedicated policeman, teams up with Lee Cheon-Seok, his complete opposite, at the Han River Police Station. They work as partners to protect Han River tourists and investigate crimes, along with Do Na-Hee and Kim Ji-Soo. Kim Sang-Cheol created and stars in the series alongside Han Doo-Jin, Lee Cheon-Seok, Go Gi-Seok, Do Na-Hee, and Kim Ji-Soo.

Release date: September 13, 2023

The Other Black Girl

The main cast of this show includes Rashida Jones, Gus Hickey, Zakiya Dalila Harris, and Kara Brown. The protagonist of the story is Nella, a black editing assistant working for a white publishing house in New York City. Her excitement grows when Hazel, a new coworker, arrives, but she raises the question of whether Hazel is a friend or foe.

Release date: September 13, 2023

Kaala

An Intelligence Bureau officer takes on a complex investigation involving criminal masterminds, political intrigue, and retaliation in this gripping series. Important performances are delivered by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal alongside Bejoy Nambiar and Abhijit Sinha.

Release date: September 15, 2023

Athidhi

The show's main character, Venu Thottempudi, makes his web debut in Athidhi. Talented performers like Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, and Chanakya Tejas also feature in the series.

Release date: September 19, 2023

The Worst of Evil

The much-anticipated South Korean streaming television series, The Worst of Evil, features a stellar ensemble including Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi. The series delves into the world of undercover police detectives and is set in the 1990s. Their goal is to penetrate a sizable criminal organization running illegal drug trafficking between China, Japan, and Korea.

Release date: September 27, 2023

Don't miss these exciting web series debuts that promise to keep you enthralled throughout the month. Happy binge-watching!

