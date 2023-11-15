iPhones Outperform Flagship Samsung Phones in 5G Performance in India

If you are thinking of upgrading to a flagship phone in India, well, iPhones could be the best option. It is not because they are smooth, consistent and great in camera performance, but because iPhones are also performing well in the 5G department. Compared to the competition (flagship Samsung phones), the iPhones have fared better in the 5G department in the Indian market. It is not just the Indian market though, many other major markets also saw the same trend. The data has been published by Ookla and it suggests that the latest iPhones are clearly the winners in delivering the best 5G median download speeds. Let's take a look at the data below.









How Better are the iPhones Compared to Samsung in the 5G Department

The data published here for the iPhones has been taken from September 22 - October 20, 2023, while for the Samsung phones, the data is for August 11 - October 20, 2023.

The data suggests that the iPhone 15 Plus has delivered the best median download speeds (335.09 Mbps) in 5G. While in the median upload speeds with 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 was at the top with a score of 21.95 Mbps. While the data has been published by Ookla, a credible source to get speed test data, there are still many factors that would potentially change the results in the medium to long term.

The median 5G download speed is not the best way to judge the 5G experience that a phone is giving to the consumer. Factors such as what is the location of the device, the network service operator, and more play a significant role here. Regardless, if only Ookla's data is to be believed, then the best 5G download experience will come with the iPhone 15 Plus.

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 14 Pro series also run on the same chip as the iPhone 15 Plus, which is A16 Bionic.