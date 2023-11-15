Chunghwa Telecom Partners With Eutelsat OneWeb to Bring LEO Satellite Services to Taiwan

Reported by Yashika Goel

Chunghwa Telecom has partnered with Eutelsat OneWeb to bring LEO satellite services to Taiwan, providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity to the country.

Highlights

  • Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to Taiwan.
  • The partnership will strengthen Chunghwa Telecom's existing communications infrastructure.
  • Chunghwa Telecom plans to establish a satellite service terminal testing center in Taiwan.

Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's telecommunications service provider, has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership agreement with Eutelsat OneWeb for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite service connectivity across Taiwan. Eutelsat OneWeb said its LEO Connectivity will enable Chunghwa Telecom to enhance its communication services with additional space-based connectivity.

Integrating LEO Satellite Services

The services of Eutelsat OneWeb will be integrated into Chunghwa's offerings, providing increased resiliency and complementing terrestrial fixed and mobile networks, submarine cables, and microwave communication services.

"OneWeb team to introduce LEO satellite services into the country. Taiwan is an island and relies heavily on submarine cables for external connectivity, with satellites serving as a secondary option. Therefore, satellite services are essential communication tools for the Taiwanese government and businesses," said Chunghwa Telecom.

"By integrating Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite service with our Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite service, Chunghwa Telecom takes the first step towards establishing a multi-orbit satellite service portfolio."

Eutelsat OneWeb constellation

Eutelsat OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation comprises more than 600 satellites, and due to their proximity to Earth, they can deliver fast, low-latency communication services. Chunghwa Telecom said it plans to continue active collaboration with international and domestic industry partners, including participating in key satellite business developments.

Moreover, Chunghwa Telecom plans to establish a satellite service terminal testing centre in Taiwan in partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb, aiming to provide technical expertise and integrate domestic and international satellite service resources.

