Telkomsel and ZTE Launch 5G-Powered Maritime Solution for Indonesian Fishermen



Indonesian operator Telkomsel, in collaboration with ZTE, has launched MarineMobile, a 5G-based mobile maritime solution designed to help fishermen overcome operational challenges. This long-range mobile communications solution provides access to weather forecasts, optical fishing location determination, GPS tracking, and real-time access to direct fish buyers in the market, according to the official release.

Collaborative Innovation

The introduction of the MarineMobile solution is a continuation of the existing collaboration between Telkomsel and ZTE, as announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The collaboration focuses on testing the enhancement of 5G network capabilities based on the 2.3 GHz frequency band, aiming to expand broadband service coverage for maritime regions, said the statement.

Technological Integration

Initiated in February 2023, Telkomsel and ZTE teamed up to test the use of 5G networks to meet the digital connectivity needs of Indonesia's maritime regions. The trial subsequently resulted in the introduction of the MarineMobile solution, which integrates Massive MIMO technology and Ultra 5G coverage features, utilising ZTE i5GC. The device is reportedly said to have flexible network backhaul support and can deliver low latency and high throughput of up to 250 Mbps.

Operational Impact

According to the official statement, Telkomsel's broadband coverage in the maritime region of Gorontalo, specifically the coastal areas of the Batudaa Pantai sub-district, was improved using ZTE's 5G Radio devices with Active antenna technology.

These devices can achieve a coverage distance of up to 72 km for 2G, 69 km for 4G/LTE, and 60 km for 5G in open waters. This seamless connectivity has reportedly led to enhanced operational effectiveness and efficiency, reduced costs, and increased profits through more precise fishing activities.

Increased Catch Volume

Telkomsel and ZTE note that the enhancement of the broadband network in the coastal areas has resulted in an 11 percent increase in fish catch volume, reaching a total of 9,070 tons in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year.