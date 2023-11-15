Orange Spain Leverages Edge Computing and 5G SA for Fire Prevention System



Orange Spain has announced that it has commenced testing a solution designed for the prevention and early detection of fires in agri-food plants and large warehouses. This initiative leverages Edge computing and 5G SA (Standalone) technology, known as Orange 5G+. Orange said it will invest 4 million euros in this project, with almost 1.3 million euros being subsidised by the Single Sectoral 2023 Program launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

Orange 5G+ and Edge Computing Integration

The project is based on an application that collects real-time data from IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, drones, and autonomous robots using Orange Spain's 5G SA Network. This information is processed with the help of AI, which can predict a fire before it occurs by detecting thermal anomalies. Additionally, it generates immediate automatic responses through ultra-low latency, Orange said in an official statement.

Commenting on the project, Orange said, "This project is an example of the great potential of Edge Computing technology, supported by a 5G+ network, in the business world. These two technologies allow data processing to be carried out very close to the place where they are generated, which is key in all applications that require immediate response times, such as industrial automation, security services or the development of smart cities with the aim of improving the quality of life in urban environments."

Orange 5G+ Advantages

Orange said 5G+ will allow the definite development of IoT, thanks to advantages such as ultra-low latency, maximum connections at maximum speed, better indoor coverage, and longer battery life provided by 5G SA networks.

Orange 5G SA in Spain

As reported by TelecomTalk, Orange Spain ended the first nine months of 2023 with 5G coverage extending over 83.2 percent of the population, reaching 2,463 municipalities. Orange was the first in Spain to commercially launch its 5G+ Network (5G Standalone) in February 2023.