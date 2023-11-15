Orange Spain Leverages Edge Computing and 5G SA for Fire Prevention System

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Orange Spain is testing an AI-powered fire prevention solution for agri-food plants and large warehouses. The solution leverages Edge computing and 5G SA technology to detect fires in real time.

Highlights

  • The solution uses AI to predict fires before they occur.
  • Orange Spain has invested 4 million euros in the project.
  • 1.3 million euros of the investment is being subsidized by the Spanish government.

Follow Us

Orange Spain Leverages Edge Computing and 5G SA for Fire Prevention System
Orange Spain has announced that it has commenced testing a solution designed for the prevention and early detection of fires in agri-food plants and large warehouses. This initiative leverages Edge computing and 5G SA (Standalone) technology, known as Orange 5G+. Orange said it will invest 4 million euros in this project, with almost 1.3 million euros being subsidised by the Single Sectoral 2023 Program launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

Also Read: Orange Spain’s 5G SA Network is Supported in Over 30 Devices




Orange 5G+ and Edge Computing Integration

The project is based on an application that collects real-time data from IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, drones, and autonomous robots using Orange Spain's 5G SA Network. This information is processed with the help of AI, which can predict a fire before it occurs by detecting thermal anomalies. Additionally, it generates immediate automatic responses through ultra-low latency, Orange said in an official statement.

Also Read: Orange Spain Expanding 5G+ Network to 30 More Locations by Mid-2023

Commenting on the project, Orange said, "This project is an example of the great potential of Edge Computing technology, supported by a 5G+ network, in the business world. These two technologies allow data processing to be carried out very close to the place where they are generated, which is key in all applications that require immediate response times, such as industrial automation, security services or the development of smart cities with the aim of improving the quality of life in urban environments."

Orange 5G+ Advantages

Orange said 5G+ will allow the definite development of IoT, thanks to advantages such as ultra-low latency, maximum connections at maximum speed, better indoor coverage, and longer battery life provided by 5G SA networks.

Also Read: Orange 5G Coverage Reaches Over 82 Percent of Spanish Population

Orange 5G SA in Spain

As reported by TelecomTalk, Orange Spain ended the first nine months of 2023 with 5G coverage extending over 83.2 percent of the population, reaching 2,463 municipalities. Orange was the first in Spain to commercially launch its 5G+ Network (5G Standalone) in February 2023.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments