3 Airtel Data Vouchers that Only Carry 1 Day Validity

The Rs 49 plan from Airtel comes with 6GB of data. It can be used only for one day though as the plan’s validity is just 1 day. Only people who want to consume more than 3GB or 4GB of data on the go should recharge with this plan.

Bharti Airtel has 3 data vouchers that you will only get with a validity of 1 day. Airtel, one of the largest telecom operators in the country, offers these data vouchers to customers in every part. The telco’s 3 plans that come with 1-day validity are priced at Rs 49, Rs 29, and Rs 19. All of them come with different amounts of data but are only valid for one day.




One more thing that you should remember with these plans is that they can be used only when you have a base active prepaid plan. Otherwise, there’s no point in recharging with these plans as they are data vouchers and won’t work without normal prepaid plans.

Let’s check out their benefits below.

Bharti Airtel Data Vouchers with 1 Day Validity

As mentioned, Bharti Airtel has 3 data vouchers which carry a validity of one day. All the plans are explained in detail below.

Airtel Rs 49 Plan: The Rs 49 plan from Airtel comes with 6GB of data. It can be used only for one day though as the plan’s validity is just 1 day. Only people who want to consume more than 3GB or 4GB of data on the go should recharge with this plan.

Airtel Rs 29 Plan: It is an old plan offered by the company. The Rs 29 plan comes with 2GB of data, but again, only has 1 day validity. This means that any amount of data left unused will expire once the 24 hours are over.

Airtel Rs 19 Plan: Airtel’s Rs 19 plan comes with 1GB of data. It can also be only used for 1 day.

These are the three plans from Airtel that come with a validity of 1 day. All of them are data vouchers and aren’t really required by a lot of people. This is because now Airtel is offering unlimited 5G data to customers recharging with the Rs 239 plan or higher. So if you have claimed the unlimited 5G data offer from the Airtel Thanks app, then you don’t need to worry about exhausting your data and recharging with the above-mentioned data vouchers.

