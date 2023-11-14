NetCologne Starts Construction of Sustainable Data Center in Cologne, Germany

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

NetCologne has begun construction on a new data center in Cologne. The data centre will be sustainable, with green facades, photovoltaic systems, and waste heat utilisation systems.

Highlights

  • NetCologne's new data centre will be completed in spring 2024.
  • The data centre will be equipped with green facades, photovoltaic systems.
  • NetCologne will purchase green electricity from RheinEnergie.

The German regional telecommunications service provider NetCologne has commenced construction on a new data centre in Cologne. The company has now commenced construction work on the new facility of its first sustainable data center located in Lovenich and is scheduled to complete the project in spring 2024.

Strategic Expansion

The Cologne-based company said it is constructing a modern data centre, and the initial phase of construction will include six data centre rooms. The new data centre will be utilised for NetCologne's internal data processing and will expand the existing range of services offered to business customers.

Customer-Centric Solutions

"With our new data centre, we offer our customers services in data storage and processing that are secure, regional and at the same time sustainable. In this combination, this offer is unique in our region," NetCologne said.

"Thanks to our investments in the double-digit millions in the new data centre capacities in our hometown, this growth can be CO2-neutral and in close proximity to our customers," NetCologne added.

Sustainability

The new facility in Lovenich will include green facades, photovoltaic systems and the consistent use of the resulting waste heat. NetCologne said it will purchase green electricity from RheinEnergie for its operations.

