BSNL’s 4G to Arrive for 4300 Sites in Andhra Pradesh

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working to bring its homegrown 4G to customers throughout the country. The state-run telecom company will soon launch its 'Swadeshi 4G' in 4300 sites in Andhra Pradesh. According to a report from TheHindu, BSNL's Chief General Manager (Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle), M. Seshachalam, said on Tuesday that BSNL's focus is to bring the 'Swadeshi 4G' network to its customers soon. He said that the beta launch of BSNL's homegrown 4G was completed in Punjab in July and very soon, 4G equipment will be commissioned at 4300 sites in Andhra Pradesh.









Seshachalam also mentioned that the 4G of BSNL will be upgraded to 5G later. The CGM also said that the central government's 'Antyodaya Vision' will ensure digital inclusivity reaches every nook and corner of the state. As per him, the work on this was expected to be completed by December 2023.

BSNL will deploy 1,536 towers in remote locations in the Andhra Pradesh circle. The state-run telecom operator will deploy its 4G in 3,800 villages. With 4G, the fortune of BSNL can potentially take a positive turn. The EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) of BSNL in the last three years has been positive, despite not offering 4G. With 4G, the center expects that BSNL will turn profitable by 2027.

Seshachalam also mentioned that the VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) package offered to BSNL employees has helped the company reduce its costs. The wait is now for BSNL to actually launch 4G networks in different parts of the country. The company has already completed beta trials and is now in the process of launching next-generation mobile networks.

The CMD of the telco has said that by mid-next year, BSNL will be able to cover the entire country with its 4G and then its focus will shift towards launching 5G.