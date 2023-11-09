BSNL’s Cheapest 30 Days Plan Costs Less than Rs 50

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the best options for Indian consumers if they are looking to get a mobile connection at a very affordable cost. The company is in the process of rolling out 4G and will become the first to launch homegrown 4G throughout India. After 4G, BSNL also has plans to launch 5G. The government has already reserved 5G spectrum for BSNL. As and when the telco is ready to launch 5G it can be put to good use. Today, we will be talking about a 30-day prepaid plan from BSNL that costs less than Rs 50. Mentioned below are all the details.









BSNL Rs 48 Plan Explained

The Rs 48 plan from BSNL comes with Rs 10 worth of usage value for making calls. Calls are charged at 20 paise per minute. Note that there is no data or SMS benefits included with this one. Also, to actually use this plan, customers have to recharge with prepaid plans that come with service validity.

The Rs 48 plan is a voice voucher that can be recharged on top of a regular prepaid plan. It is a decent option for you if you have a secondary SIM and you want minimal recharge to ensure that whenever needed, you can make calls locally in India. BSNL has several prepaid voice vouchers that you can check out on the telco's website.

To recharge, now all that a customer has to do is download the Selfcare app of BSNL on their mobiles. The app is available for both iOS and Android users. It is a decent app with an interactive UI which will make recharging your number as well as your friends/family number very convenient.