BSNL’s Cheapest 30 Days Plan Costs Less than Rs 50

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 48 plan from BSNL comes with Rs 10 worth of usage value for making calls. Calls are charged at 20 paise per minute. Note that there is no data or SMS benefits included with this one. Also, to actually use this plan, customers have to recharge with prepaid plans that come with service validity.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the best options for Indian consumers if they are looking to get a mobile connection at a very affordable cost.
  • The company is in the process of rolling out 4G and will become the first to launch homegrown 4G throughout India.
  • After 4G, BSNL also has plans to launch 5G.

Follow Us

bsnl cheapest 30 days plan costs less

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the best options for Indian consumers if they are looking to get a mobile connection at a very affordable cost. The company is in the process of rolling out 4G and will become the first to launch homegrown 4G throughout India. After 4G, BSNL also has plans to launch 5G. The government has already reserved 5G spectrum for BSNL. As and when the telco is ready to launch 5G it can be put to good use. Today, we will be talking about a 30-day prepaid plan from BSNL that costs less than Rs 50. Mentioned below are all the details.




Read More - BSNL Offers Free Data on 4G SIM Upgrade to Boost Adoption of Upcoming 4G Services

BSNL Rs 48 Plan Explained

The Rs 48 plan from BSNL comes with Rs 10 worth of usage value for making calls. Calls are charged at 20 paise per minute. Note that there is no data or SMS benefits included with this one. Also, to actually use this plan, customers have to recharge with prepaid plans that come with service validity.

Read More - Can BSNL be the Hero for Low Earning Folks in India

The Rs 48 plan is a voice voucher that can be recharged on top of a regular prepaid plan. It is a decent option for you if you have a secondary SIM and you want minimal recharge to ensure that whenever needed, you can make calls locally in India. BSNL has several prepaid voice vouchers that you can check out on the telco's website.

To recharge, now all that a customer has to do is download the Selfcare app of BSNL on their mobiles. The app is available for both iOS and Android users. It is a decent app with an interactive UI which will make recharging your number as well as your friends/family number very convenient.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

krchahar :

From which link we can check the free mobile numbers which can be allotted to some new customer?

Telcos Can't be Stopped to Reissue Deactivated Numbers: Supreme Court

Harshit :

I would like to add further information. Vi Wifi Calling is also available in Chhattisgarh atleast since 4th July, 2023.…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Rupesh :

@Faraz, In past also I made it clear to you that until UL 5G offer is alive people will keep…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

Did anyone recently recharged annual plan getting unlimited 5G till 2024 oct/nov ? Also I've been hearing that Airtel stopped…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments