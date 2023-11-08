OData Launches Second Hyperscale Data Center in San Bernardo, Chile

ODATA's latest expansion in Chile with the launch of DC ST02, their second hyperscale data center, and the expansion of their existing DC ST01 campus.

Highlights

  • ODATA announces the launch of DC ST02 in San Bernardo, Chile.
  • The new data center expands ODATA's IT capacity to 80 MW.
  • ODATA is also expanding its existing DC ST01 campus.

On Tuesday, the LatAm data center company ODATA announced the launch of DC ST02, its second hyperscale data center located in San Bernardo, Chile, a city just outside of Santiago. This expansion increases its total IT capacity in Chile to approximately 80 MW, reaffirming its position as a data center leader in the region.

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Announces 108 MW Campus in Oregon




DC ST02 Launch

The second facility of ODATA in Chile offers an IT load capacity of up to 40.6 MW across 366,000 square feet. ODATA said the second data center in the country complies with all legal requirements without affecting the agreed delivery time.

The facility also includes a dedicated on-site substation and 60 MVA of utility power supplied by dual feeds to the data center, ensuring the continuity of mission-critical customer operations, the Aligned Data Centers company said in a statement.

Expansion of DC ST01

In addition to launching its DC ST02 data center, ODATA also announced the expansion of its DC ST01 data center campus with the construction of a second building on the ST01 campus. According to the company, DC ST01 is powered by contracted renewable energy.

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Expands Presence in the Americas With Acquisition of ODATA

ODATA

ODATA, with state-of-the-art data centers in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile, serves hyperscale companies and large enterprises seeking high-performance, reliable, and secure infrastructure solutions delivered fast. The acquisition of ODATA by Aligned Data Centers was completed in May, as reported by TelecomTalk.

