Aligned Data Centers Announces 108 MW Campus in Oregon

Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company, announced its expansion into the Pacific Northwest with a 27-acre, 108 MW data center campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, Aligned Data Center solutions offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability and reliability.

Growth and Expansion

This new campus marks accelerated growth for the company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Aligned saw the launch of new sites or expansions in Chicago, Dallas, Frederick County, Maryland, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City. The company also recently announced the planned acquisition of Latin American (LATAM) data center provider, ODATA.

Also Read: Green Mountain Announces Completion of Its Data Center Expansion in Oslo

"The rapidly expanding Hillsboro data center market offers a host of advantages to hyperscale and large enterprise customers, especially as compared to other Western data center locations," says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

"Hillsboro offers a business-friendly environment, affordable power and renewable energy options, diverse metro and long-haul connectivity to major cities and tech hubs such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and Silicon Valley, as well as proximity to international subsea cable networks that reduce latency between the U.S. and high-growth markets in the Asia-Pacific region."

Aligned New Hillsboro Campus

Aligned has planned the campus for two new buildings; the initial phase of the Hillsboro campus is expected to offer 72 MW capacity, and the second building is currently planned for 36 MW. Location within the region of the State of Oregon's Enterprise Zone program, the New campus is a new digital infrastructure investment in the area.

Hillsboro has no state, city, or county sales taxes, and Oregon's Enterprise Zone program offers property tax reduction to data centers for up to five years, bringing new facilities, equipment, and employment to the region.

Key Highlights

27-acre, 108 MW data center campus in Hillsboro, Oregon Building 1 is expected to offer 72 MW of critical capacity. Building 2 is currently planned for 36 MW. Access to abundant power with 120 MW of utility capacity. Located within the region of the State of Oregon's Enterprise Zone program.

Aligned's Hillsboro campus has access to abundant power and will combine Aligned patented and Delta cooling technology with state of the art waterless heat rejection system, satisfying corporate sustainability commitments as well as preserving local water resources. The region's mild climate will also further help reduce power usage and costs associated with data center cooling.

Also Read: Macquarie Becomes a 40 Percent Stake Holder in Virtus Data Centres

Aligned Data Centers to Acquire ODATA

Earlier in December 2022, Aligned announced an agreement to acquire ODATA. This transaction marks Aligned's expansion into Latin America and will position it as one of the largest private data center operators in the Americas, with a footprint spanning approximately 2 GW across 30 sites at full buildout. ODATA is among the fastest-growing hyperscale data center platforms in Latin America, with operational facilities located across Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Chile, as well as additional data centers currently under development across the region.