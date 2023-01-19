5G will Power 23% of Automotive Cellular Connections Globally in 2027

5G is rolling out in many parts of the world. The telcos globally are partnering up with vendors to roll out 5G as fast as possible. While some countries already have it, many more will see the arrival of 5G in the coming years. One area where 5G will make a big difference is connected vehicles. According to a new study from Juniper Research, the number of connected vehicles will grow from 192 million in 2023 to 367 million in 2027. The growth will be driven by the advancement of both the increasing capabilities of the in-vehicle infotainment systems and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). 5G will play a key role in the growth of connected vehicles because it can deliver high-speed, low-latency connections and would require collaborative efforts from automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and telecom operators.

Nick Maynard, the co-author of the Research, said, "5G can allow automotive OEMs to upgrade the in-vehicle experience. In a vehicle market transitioning to electric vehicles, improving the user experience is key. Operators hold the critical role in enabling this in a reliable way, making them the partners of choice as their 5G networks rapidly expand."

The arrival of 5G should definitely be a push to the connected vehicles in the world. But for that, the operators and auto manufacturers need to work together. Further, smarter roads and traffic systems need to come in place, which, again, 5G can enable. Many tech companies are moving towards the manufacturing of EVs (electronic vehicles) with smart infotainment systems and auto-driving capabilities. Cellular connectivity for future EVs should just be a basic norm, and it is something that will happen sooner or later.

Connected vehicles would also enable enterprises to track their fleet of trucks or other vehicles in real-time that are moving around the cities or different states.