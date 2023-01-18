Nxtra by Airtel to Invest Rs 2000 Crore for a Hyperscale Data Center in Hyderabad

Nxtra, the data center arm of Airtel, is going to invest around Rs 2000 crore into building and opening a new hyperscale data center in Hyderabad. The new data center would reportedly have a capacity of 60MW of IT load for the first phase. Nxtra will use the latest technologies to ensure the security and cooling of the data centers. It would take around five to seven years for the project to be finished.

According to an IANS report, K.T. Rama Rao, minister for IT and Industries, Telanagana and Sunil Bharti Mittal and Rajan Bharti Mittal of the Bharti Group made the announcement of the new hyperscale data center in Hyderabad in Davos. The capital investment for the infrastructure will be made by the Bharti Group, and that would attract further investments from the customers of the data center company.

The minister rightly acknowledged that Hyderabad is not the hub for hyperscale data centers in India. Rao hopes that the state can work with Airtel-Nxtra to create the digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Airtel Group, said that this is one of the biggest greenfield data center projects for the company in India. Mittal added that Airtel is working closely with Telangana to increase its footprint in the state in other portfolios of their business as well.

The addition of the new hyperscale data center would definitely be a boost to the digital infrastructure of the state and would also add to the economy of India in the long run.