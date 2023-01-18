5G Users Won’t Want to Switch Back to 4G: Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, believes that 5G will benefit the industrial players the most. This is not a strange notion and something that many already know. 5G is too powerful to serve only the consumer's mobile data and communication needs. It is going to have the most significant positive effects on the enterprises that are in manufacturing, as 5G can potentially help them in automating the production process. That could help the enterprises in lowering costs and needing a lesser workforce.

Read More - OPPO A78 with MediaTek Dimensity 700 Launched in India: See Price

Mittal said that Airtel is already working with Bosch and Mahindra to ensure that it can make the life of these companies better, more efficient and more cost-effective. According to an ET report, Mittal also said that companies like Airtel, Accenture, or IBM would go to market together and create solutions for other companies.

The report also mentioned that Mittal said telecom operators expect the industry to spend up to $500 billion in the coming years to connect the world with 5G. Commenting on the 5G for consumers, Mittal said that people would eventually get used to the high speeds and low latency that 5G can deliver for their regular devices.

Read More - Airtel 5G Plus Launched for Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota

According to the industry executive, consumers would not switch back to 4G once they are used to the speeds that 5G can deliver. Airtel is currently deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) network throughout India. The telco plans to reach every major urban city of India with 5G by March 2023 and then the rest of India by March 2024. Airtel has also said it would look to upgrade to 5G SA (standalone) once the market ecosystem is ready.

The advantage of Airtel to deploying 5G NSA is that most of the 5G devices in the market already support it. Airtel's 5G is now live in over 42 cities of the country.