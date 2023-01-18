Airtel 5G Plus Launches in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has launched 5G Plus services in Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida. With this launch, Airtel's 5G is now available for customers in 45 cities of India. Airtel 5G plus now live in 5 cities of delhi NCR. The telecom operator has been deploying 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks throughout India. Airtel's 5G networks powered a variety of use cases which were demonstrated at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Now the company's 5G network would be available in the entire Delhi-NCR region. While there still may be some spots in these cities where 5G is not present, it should be covered in the coming year. To recall, Airtel had already launched 5G Plus for Delhi and Gurugram. Let's check out the coverage areas of Airtel 5G Plus in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida.

Airtel 5G Plus is Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad

Airtel 5G Plus will be available in the following areas of Ghaziabad - Indirapuram, Gaur City, Loni, Vijay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dasna, Subhash Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Amrit Nagar, East Gokulpur, and Kaushambi.

Airtel 5G Plus will be available in the following areas of Noida - Greater Noida Sectors Zeta, Delta, Omicron, Omaxe Wonder Mall, Udyog Vihar, Kulesara, Dadri, Noida Sector 2,4,10,11,14,19,16,17,18,22, 30,34,40,44, 45, 47, 49, 57, 62, 82, 83, 93, 99, 102,135,145, Noida Extension, Crossings Republic, Pari Chowk, and Nalanda Chowk.

Airtel 5G Plus will be available in the following areas of Faridabad - Jawahar Colony, Ballabhgarh, NIT, Rajeev Colony, Sanjay Colony, Sainik Colony, Dabua Colony, Bharat Colony, Green fields, Shiv Colony, Agwanpur, Ahirwana chowk, Sec 2,14,16, 17,21D,24,41,42,55,59,62,70,77,78,80,81,84, IP Colony, Ajronda, Alfalah University, Omaxe World Street, and Ismailpur.

Airtel 5G Plus is available in the following areas of Delhi - India Gate, Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Mandir, Jama Masjid, Chidiya Ghar, Chhattarpur Temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Lodhi Garden, Connaught Place, SafdarJung Enclave, Hauz Khas, Sarojni Nagar, Pragati Maidan, R K Puram, Mahipalpur, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Jahangirpuri, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Sangam Vihar, Vikas Puri, Delhi-6, Dilshad garden, Seelampur, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Khan Market, Tilak Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, and Timarpur.

In Gurugram, Airtel 5G Plus is available in these areas - Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 1,2,3,4,5 , South City, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Kendriya Vihar, Nirvana Country , Malibu Town, Sector 1,4,6,7,8,13,14,15,17,18,22,23,24,29,31, 38,39, 40, 44,45,46,47,48, 49,50, 51,52,54,56,57,65,104,109 , Huda Markets, Sohna Road, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Manesar , IMT , Bilaspur Khurd, Vatika City , Sector 80 and 82.

Airtel claims that its 5G Plus network can deliver around 20 to 30 times faster speeds to users than what 4G can provide. Further, Airtel 4G users can use 5G without any need to upgrade SIM card.