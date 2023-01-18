Connect Broadband Entry-Level Broadband Plans are Decent

Connect Broadband, a regional internet service provider has excellent entry-level broadband plans. The two most affordable plans offered by the company cost Rs 499 and Rs 599 per month. The plans offered by Connect Broadband come with unlimited data, where a limit of 3.3TB of data is mentioned in the terms and conditions of the company. The GST is applicable extra on the prices quoted by the company on its website. The entry-level broadband plans are good for people who have basic internet needs and have a small family, and it is also good for an individual user who wants to stay connected to Wi-Fi.

Read More - OPPO A78 with MediaTek Dimensity 700 Launched in India: See Price

Connect Broadband Rs 499 Broadband Plan

The Rs 499 broadband plan offered by the company comes with 40 Mbps of speed and offers 3.3TB of data. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 5 Mbps. There's also a fixed-line voice calling connection included with this plan. Users don't get any other benefit from this plan, and it is fair as well.

Airtel and BSNL also offer their 40 Mbps plan with 3.3TB of data for Rs 499 only. So the pricing opted by Connect Broadband is competitive and fair.

Read More - Airtel 5G Plus Launched for Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota

Connect Broadband Rs 599 Broadband Plan

Users of Connect Broadband can also buy a Rs 599 plan if they want a vanilla entry-level option which doesn't offer additional benefits but packs a decent amount of data and a good speed. With the Rs 599 broadband plan, users get 75 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data. Once the user has consumed all the data, the speed drops to 10 Mbps. This plan also bundles a free fixed-line voice calling connection for the users. Most of the private ISPs (internet service providers) don't offer 75 Mbps speed plans.

This is a market gap that Connect Broadband recognised. You would either get a 40 Mbps plan or a 100 Mbps plan. There are hardly any options in between the speed bracket of 40 Mbps to 100 Mbps. Thus, this 75 Mbps plan option is great for people who want something faster than 40 Mbps but not 100 Mbps either.