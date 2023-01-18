Refurbly: Mobile Phone Users Are Open to Sustainable Options

Refurbly, a Swedish MVNO, offers used phones with affordable data plans and circular phone insurance. The MVNO telco offers used mobile phones along with subscriptions. All mobile phones served by Refurbly come inspected, tested and repaired by experienced service technicians, and thus they work like new and come with a two-year warranty, says the company.

Refurbly Business Model

With this unique business model, customers can enjoy quality mobile devices at a much lower cost than buying a new one, and this approach is also environmentally friendly. This unique commitment to sustainability has struck a chord with consumers as it has led to impressive growth over the past year, says Refurbly, as the company has experienced growth, increasing its revenue by 300% in just one year since its inception in 2022.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Refurbly," said Lundgren Fetah. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide our customers with the best possible experience, and it is gratifying to see that our efforts have paid off. We are excited to continue growing and expanding our offerings in the coming years."

The former CEO of Telia and GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) board member Johan Dennelind is among the company's investors.

"I'm excited to be part of the Refurbly team and to work alongside such a talented young entrepreneur as David," said Dennelind. "Refurbly's unique approach to the telecom industry is refreshing, and I believe it has the potential to make a real impact on the market."

The telecom company is leading the charge in providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions. Refurbly says it is committed to continuing its growth and expanding its reach in the coming years, bringing affordable and sustainable options to mobile users worldwide.

"We believe that everyone should have access to affordable, high-quality mobile services," he said. "Our circular insurance model helps reduce electronic waste, and our used phone offerings allow customers to save money without sacrificing quality. Last year's growth has been incredible. Now we set our sights on new goals," added Dennelind.

Refurbly customers can buy a refurbished mobile together with an affordable mobile subscription from Verbal. Customers can enjoy a cheap subscription without commitment and experience Telenor's full coverage. Customers can also get mobile insurance at no extra cost when they buy a mobile with a subscription. In addition, users can track invoices and more in Verbal's app. Verbal is Refurbly's partner for mobile subscriptions and has been a mobile operator on the Swedish market since 2006.