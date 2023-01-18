Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Costs Rs 49,999: Is it a Good Device

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro launched in India on Tuesday. The device is priced at Rs 49,999, and because of this, it will be fighting against the flagships of more established brands such as OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Samsung and more. At the Rs 50,000 price point, the device must pack a superb experience for customers. One thing that I don't like is the fact that the device will boot on Android 12 out of the box. We are in 2023, the year when we will see the arrival of Android 14 and to see a smartphone that is a flagship device booting on Android 12 is plainly disappointing.

What kind of Camera and Display does the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro has?

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro has a triple-camera setup at the rear. The device has a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor which also doubles as a macro shooter and a 50MP telephoto sensor camera with a retractable lens. The telephoto lens also features 2.5x magnification. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front.

In the display department, the Phantom X2 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual-curved AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is a decent display, but what will matter the most is how smooth the OS is in determining whether the experience for the consumer is good or not. There's Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the top for protection.

The device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Now, the Dimensity 9000 SoC is an impressive chip and can run all the heavy applications you want on your smartphone. How well it is optimised for the Phantom X2 Pro is the question.

The Phantom X2 Pro packs a 5160mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. The charger comes inside the box. I would have liked to see even faster-charging technology being deployed, but 45W isn't too bad, either. Tecno says that the device can be charged up to 50% in just 20 minutes.

What Stands out About the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro?

Well, two things stand out about the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. First is the design of the smartphone, and the second is the retractable portrait lens. Tecno is marketing the device as the first one to have a retractable portrait lens.

The design of the smartphone is really excellent. At the front, you get the curved display, and at the back, with the Mars Orange variant, you get an anti-glare glass (military grade) and nebula dazzle (sand etching process).

What's more, is that Tecno brings Ella 2.1 (personal assistant) with this smartphone.

Price of Tecno Phantom X2 Pro

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro comes in a single 12GB+256GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 49,999. It is available for pre-order right now on Amazon India. The device will go on the first sale from Jan 24, 2023. Customers purchasing the device would also get 12 months of free Amazon Prime membership as well.

Is the Device Good?

The device looks good from afar. There are a lot of intriguing elements about it. But whether it is actually worth it or not is something that I can't say until I have used it.