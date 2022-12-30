OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Long-Term Review: a Midrange Phone for Ages

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the slightly upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord 2, has been with me for some months now. It is a decent-looking mid-range device that has a slightly strange-looking camera bump at the rear. In my interactions with the people who have used this device, some have loved it, and some have not. I actually appreciate OnePlus introducing a 'T' model in the Nord lineup as well. This one solved the major shortcomings of Nord 2. It was just a way for OnePlus to show that it listens to the community and the feedback on products. Let me take you over the device and share my feelings on it.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: Design and Body

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a glass back, due to which it is definitely going to attract a lot of fingerprints. However, most people use their smartphones with a cover, so that wouldn't be an issue. So I have the Jade Fog colour (it is also available in Gray Shadow). From the images, you can see that it is a sort of very light green colour variant. If you have a decent-sized palm and fingers, you will be able to use it with a single hand. The most interesting part about the look of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the camera cutout behind. Apart from that, the device gives me a feel of the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. There's a very big camera cutout, even though the sensors inside are pretty small.

It is pretty light (weighs 190 grams), which is ideal if you look at the other smartphones in the market. The Nord 2T 5G isn't too thick either (0.82cm only). If you are a OnePlus fan, you would be able to make out which device this is without looking at the logo because of the camera cutout.

However, apart from that, the Nord 2T 5G is a very basic-looking smartphone. I still feel that the 'Green Wood' variant of the OnePlus Nord 2, which came in 2021, had the best finish and feel any OnePlus Nord device has ever had. Regardless, the Nord 2T 5G is also good to look at, hold and use. Let's talk about the display of smartphone now.

Rating: 8/10

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: Display and Audio

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a 6.43-inch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The display supports a max resolution of 2400x1800 pixels and is HDR10+ certified. I have never had a OnePlus device that has been disappointing in the display segment. Fortunately, the Nord 2T 5G didn't become an exception to that.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G delivers a very fluid experience because of its responsive display and OxygenOS. Its colours are crisp, and its maximum brightness is enough for you to understand and see the content under the sun. Look, the responsiveness of the display is very important, not when you are using apps such as WhatsApp but playing heavy games. The Nord 2T 5G is able to handle the demands of games comfortably. I wouldn't say it has the best gaming display, but yes, at the price point where it is selling, you possibly can't ask for more. Yes, I would have loved to see 120Hz refresh rate support here. But OnePlus has limited the Nord devices to 90Hz refresh rate. If you want 120Hz refresh rate displays, go for the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T or the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The audio is also excellent. It has dual speakers and would give you a good experience of watching anything online on YouTube, Netflix or just playing music. I think the Nord 2T packs a lot in the display and audio experience together for being priced under Rs 30,000.

Rating: 8/10

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: Performance, Battery, Chipset and OxygenOS 13

OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is the successor of the Dimensity 1200, which also powered many mid-range smartphones in 2021. The Dimensity 1300 SoC has been one of the top picks for the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for their mid-range priced devices. The OnePlus Nord 2T has never given me any major performance issues. There are small bugs here and there when it comes to the software, but even that has been mostly solved with the arrival of OxygenOS 13 beta.

At the end of 2022, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is still an excellent mid-range proposition for customers. It can support both Airtel's 5G NSA (non-standalone) and Jio's 5G SA (standalone) networks. So, it is also a safe buy for the future because you would not need to change phones once 5G arrives in your area (which could happen within one year).

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will run on OxygenOS 12 out of the box. But you can apply for the OxygenOS 13 Beta like I did and enjoy it before the stable version is rolled out for everyone. The OxygenOS 13 is a very excellent experience as it takes the best out of Android and delivers it to users in a very clean manner. Read my review of OxygenOS 13 by clicking here.

The smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery which supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It's not a surprise now or a new feeling that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs such fast charging capabilities. In fact, it feels normal to the most extent because almost every Chinese OEM is offering these sorts of high-speed charging experiences with their smartphones. Regardless, you can't not appreciate the presence of fast charging as it keeps your mind at peace and doesn't make you wait long for the device to be fully charged again.

Be it gaming, watching something online, or multi-tasking with different productivity apps, you can do it all with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. Now let's jump to the camera section of the review.

Rating: 8/10

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: Camera

Delivering a great camera experience is very important for OEMs today. Almost every person on social media creates content today, or they just use mobile cameras to capture experiences instead of DSLRs. The images that I took from the normal camera mode had AI settings on. The portrait mode was slightly off at times but still managed to give a few good shots. I think what was lacking in the camera department was the support for macro photography and a better portrait mode experience. I have some shots attached below that you can see. Note that the quality of the images has been reduced to upload here. The actual quality is much better and can be seen in the video link above.

Rating: 8/10

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: Price and Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been in the market for a bit of time. With OxygenOS 13, things look to be more promising with this device. It can be a daily driver for you regardless of what you want to do. Yes, it is not a flagship smartphone, but it can deliver the value you pay for it. The fact that it supports 5G of both Jio and Airtel also makes it a top choice for Indian consumers in the mid-range.

Currently, it is available in two price variants - 8GB+128GB for Rs 28,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999. You can purchase it from the official website of OnePlus and Amazon. The company is also allowing users to exchange their old devices for new ones to get further discounts.