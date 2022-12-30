Serbia Broadband Announces Completion of Giga Serbia Project

Serbia Broadband (SBB) completed the digitization of all SBB users and presented its largest project to the customers. 'GIGA Serbia' is the largest project in the year's recent series of large undertakings. This year also marks the 20th year of the company.

Digitization of SBB Network

Digitization of the SBB network worth 300 million euros was started in 2017, which has completed 36 GIGA cities to date. As a result, SBB expects its users to have access to the officially fastest internet network in Serbia, up to 1 Gbps, greater service stability, enjoyment of the most popular TV platform in Southeast Europe - EON, and a digital image and sound quality.

GIGA SERBIA Project

Tomislav Petrovic, Director of the engineering Directorate (CTO), said, "I can proudly say that we have completed our most important project, the Giga Serbia project. As a result, Giga speeds are available across our entire network from today. Thanks to this project, we are the holders of the prestigious Ookla award for the fastest internet service provider in our country, and we are not stopping there, we have launched a 10 GIGA optical network into production, with which we have once again pushed the boundaries with the clear goal of providing our users with the best."

"We started digitization in 2017, our first GIGA city was Novi Sad, then Belgrade and the last 36th was Vrnjacka Banja, which means half a million Set Top Boxes installed. In addition to turning off the analog TV signal and improving the TV experience, every year we increased the Internet speeds for users, and this year we increased them by up to 50%", pointed out Vladimir Radovic - Director of the Directorate for Technical Operations and added, "More than 1,000 participated in the project people, and I am proud of the fact that, in addition to improving the network, we have also constantly improved the quality of our services, which is why our users are the most satisfied on the market today."

SBB GIGA Cities

Sl. No GIGA City Sl. No GIGA City Sl. No GIGA City 1 WHITE CITY 11 VALJEVO 21 REED TREE 2 NOVI SAD 12 PLEASURES 22 NOVI PAZAR 3 SUBOTICA 13 ZRENJANIN 23 SREMSKA MITROVICA 4 GORNJI MILANOVAC 14 VRSAC 24 VRBAS 5 PANCEVO 15 KRUSEVAC 25 KIKINDA 6 KRAGUJEVAC 16 KRALJEVO 26 PINE TREE 7 NIS 17 PIROT 27 CACAK 8 PARACIN 18 POZAREVAC 28 SABAC 9 SOMBOR 19 KOSTOLAC 29 KNJAZEVAC 10 LESKOVAC 20 VRNJACKA SPA 30 MAJDANPEK 31 IVANJICA 32 ARILJE 33 TOWER

Celebrating 20 Years of Business

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations, SBB is offering all of its customers 50% faster network speed and launched the EONization project, which gave all SBB users access to the EON experience.

Consumer Loyalty Matters

Special attention was given to 24000 families who have been jubilee users and using the SBB services for 20 years. "We will continue to invest in technology, people, and community!" said the company.