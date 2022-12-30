Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV Leveraging OTT to Retain Users

Tata Play offers customers a Smart Set-Top Box (STB) called Tata Play Binge+. Along with this, the company offers a OTT aggregation service called Tata Play Binge. The best thing is that users don't need to be Tata Play Binge+ STB owners to subscribe to Tata Play Binge service.

Over-the-top (OTT) content consumption has skyrocketed post the pandemic. Several factors including low data costs and affordable subscriptions has led to the growth of OTT platforms in India. But the rise of OTT content has hurt the business of Direct-to-Home (DTH) companies. All the DTH players have faced the heat. However, the DTH companies aren't backing off so easily. Businesses need to pivot and adapt to the market conditions to stay alive for long. This is what the Indian DTH players are now doing. Dish TV, Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are now offering OTT services to fulfil the demand of consumers who are not too excited about linear TV content anymore.

What are these DTH Players Offering?

In the same manner, you can get the Airtel Xstream service from Airtel Digital TV. Airtel also offers Xstream Box which will enable you to watch OTT content as well as linear TV with just a tap of a button.

Dish TV has Watcho which is also an OTT aggregation platform now. The company had recently announced new plans for customers that allows them to get access to several OTT platforms with a single login.

Tata Play, has in fact, also started offering TV channel packs bundled with OTT subscriptions, including Netflix. India is a very big market and it will take several years for fibre to reach everywhere. Thus, internet connectivity will not be seamless in all corners and thus, OTT platforms won't be the top pick for most consumers for entertainment. DTH would still likely be the go to platform for families to sit down and enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows.

