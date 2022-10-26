Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and Sun Direct to be Audited

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In May, DTH operators sought a license fee waiver because of their declining subscriber base over the years. Factors such as the advent of streaming services have impacted the business of the DTH service providers negatively. Between 2003 and 2007, the central government issued six DTH licenses, while there are only four operators in service right now - Tata Play, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, and Sun Direct. 

Highlights

  • The Indian government has ordered a special audit of DTH (Direct-to-Home) operators in India, including Airtel Digital TV, Tata Play, Dish TV and Sun Direct.
  • The audit is over the long-running dispute over the license fees.
  • The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India have been ordered by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for an intensive audit of all the DTH service providers in the country.

Follow Us

Tata Play

The Indian government has ordered a special audit of DTH (Direct-to-Home) operators in India, including Airtel Digital TV, Tata Play, Dish TV and Sun Direct. The audit is over the long-running dispute over the license fees. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India have been ordered by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for an intensive audit of all the DTH service providers in the country. The audit will span back to the year of inception or grant of license by the government. As per ET, the move is over the suspected discrepancies in the revenue calculation by the DTH service providers.

The I&B wants the audit to check whether the amount submitted to the central government by the DTH operators as their license fees is correctly assessed and collected.

In May, DTH operators sought a license fee waiver because of their declining subscriber base over the years. Factors such as the advent of streaming services have impacted the business of the DTH service providers negatively. Between 2003 and 2007, the central government issued six DTH licenses, while there are only four operators in service right now - Tata Play, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, and Sun Direct.

There's also DD Free Dish, but that is a government-run entity. As a part of their revenues, to keep the license, the DTH service providers need to pay license fees to the centre. The license fee is set at 8% of the annual gross revenues. But among government officials, there are concerns that the revenues that the DTH operators are reporting have been dropping and aren't along the expected levels.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments