JioHealthHub Features and How it Can Help You

JioHealthHub will help manage your and your family's health just like your investment portfolios. Users can check their health status based on 100+ lab parameters. Here are some of the features of the app that you should know.

Reliance Jio, India's number-one telecom operator, owns a health tech platform called JioHealthHub. This is a platform meant to ensure that access to healthcare facilities is fast and quality doctors can be reached within no time. JioHealthHub is owned by Jio Platform Limited and is available as a standalone app to be downloaded on smartphones. The app has over 1 million+ downloads with a 4.2-star rating. Here's everything you should know about this application.

JioHealthHub Features

Users can manage their family's health using the family profile feature. The platform will basically help in remotely monitoring the health of all the loved ones in a user's life. JioHealthHub will also help users in tracking important vitals such as SpO2, temperature, sugar, blood pressure, breathing rate, and heart rate.

Users can also view trends such as hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly trends for every health parameter. The app will also enable users to get doctor consultations. In fact, with the multiparty calling feature, users will also be able to get their family in touch with the doctor across the country regardless of wherever they are.

JioHealthHub also allows users to store and access digital health records such as X-rays, scans, CDs, prescriptions, medical bills and more. There's also a health feed inside the app that will bring the latest information from experts about common health issues and management of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disorder, asthma and more.

The app will also allow users to get details such as blood banks and pharmacies nearby. There's much more that the application offers. You can download it right now to experience it firsthand.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

