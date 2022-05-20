Tata Play or Airtel Digital TV, Whose OTT STB Is a Better Option

Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are two of the top Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in the country. Both the companies provide a premium OTT Set-Top Box (STB) to their users, giving them access to their favourite shows and programs on the go. The OTT STB from Tata Play is called Tata Play Binge+ STB whereas Airtel offers its Airtel Xstream Box. However, if you are a new buyer, it might be a little confusing when deciding which one to go for. Both the service providers offer different benefits that one should compare before purchasing. Mentioned below is a detailed comparison between OTT STB from Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV to see which is ahead.

Tata Play Binge+ STB

Tata Play Binge+ STB comes with multiple benefits that allow users to get a great experience of TV + content from their favourite OTT apps on a single screen. The Tata Play Binge+ comes at a price tag of Rs 2,199 which the company’s website says has been brought down from Rs 2,499 allowing you to save Rs 300. You get Tata Play Binge with 12 premium apps absolutely free for the first month along with free installation and a free one-year warranty.

After a period of one month, users can continue with the Tata Play Binge for Rs 299 per month. The Tata Play Binge includes a monthly subscription to multiple OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Eros Now and more. Tata Play Binge+ STB also comes with access to one month of Amazon Prime Video after which you can continue it for Rs 179 per month.

Other notable features of the Tata Play Binge+ STB include a built-in Chromecast, Tata Play On-Demand Library with 1000s of shows & movies, a voice Search Remote powered by Google Assistant, the ability to record up to 25hours of programs with Tata Play Record Plan, showcase movies, 2 GB RAM and 8 GB internal memory, 5000+ apps and games from Google Play Store and Live TV through satellite or internet

Airtel Xstream Box

The Airtel Xstream Box is a new age DTH television box that enhances any television into a smart TV. The Airtel Xstream Box comes at a price tag of Rs 2,000 and offers slightly better benefits. For the one-time payment of Rs 2,000 users get the Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box, the outdoor unit (dish antenna, wire), the remote, delivery and installation. This also includes subscriptions to linear TV channels, the validity of which is as per the offer available for the users.

Moreover, Airtel Xstream Box also comes with access to a free three-month subscription to the content on the Airtel Xstream app which includes Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now and more. It is also pre-integrated with a three-month subscription to Amazon Prime Video. After the said period of three months, in order to avail of the features of the Airtel Xstream Box including accessing OTT apps and online content, users have to keep their Airtel DTH account recharged with a minimal monthly amount. The monthly packs begin from as low as Rs 153.

The Airtel Xstream Box runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based Android TV OS and through the Google Play Store has access to 5000+ Apps and Games. The Airtel Xstream Box is a DTH STB which is integrated with a Chromecast so that it can stream OTT content in addition to the usual DTH services. Users can also search for their content using Google Assistant directly from their remote.