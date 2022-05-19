TelecomTalk OTT Poll for May 2022: Disney+ Hotstar Sees Highest Demand

Disney+ Hotstar has been growing very fast in India. According to a TelecomTalk Poll result, Disney+ Hotstar was the most popular and in-demand OTT (over-the-top) platform in the country. In the second rank stood Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon-owned OTT platform that has been in the country for a very long-time now. In the third position was the streaming giant Netflix.

Despite being in the market for such a long-time and holding a major chunk of the subscriber market share in India, Netflix was quite behind Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar when it came to user demand.

Disney+ Hotstar has definitely benefited by airing live IPL (Indian Premier League) matches. The company said that it had added 4 million new Disney+ Hotstar users in the March 2022 quarter. This was quite a jump from the 2.6 million new users in the previous quarter.

It is also worth noting that the private telecom operators in the country had launched multiple new prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription ahead of the IPL 2022.

TelecomTalk OTT Poll for May 2022 Results

It was a one-day poll which saw 373 users voting. 34% of the users said they would pick Disney+ Hotstar as their choice of OTT platforms. Just behind Disney+ Hotstar was Amazon Prime Video, with 33% votes, followed by Netflix with only 25.5% votes.

Other OTT platforms such as ZEE5/ALTBalaji/SonyLIV got only 7.5% votes. IPL can’t be the only thing that Disney+ Hotstar is doing right. Netflix got

the least votes amongst the major platforms, and that could be mainly due to its price.

Netflix has so many good and strong alternatives now that pricing would really matter in a market such as India. Disney+ Hotstar’s annual plan can be bought for a mere price of Rs 1,499. However, for the same amount, you can only get two months of subscription with Netflix’s top-tier plan.